Since May of last year, the Attorney General’s Office has requested to investigate a group of nine soldiers who participated in one of the most embarrassing operations of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The televised capture by an Army brigade of one of the most wanted capos, Ovidio Guzmán, the son of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, and alleged heir to the criminal empire of the Sinaloa cartel, on October 17, 2019, and his unexpected release shortly after, sparked a wave of suspicion about the president’s security strategy. The reaction of the cartel hitmen, who besieged the city of Culiacán (Sinaloa), forced —according to the president— to give in to the power of the drug trafficker to avoid a greater tragedy. Some documents in the hands of the Army, to which EL PAÍS has had access after the massive hacking of its emails, reveal an ongoing investigation of those key hours in which a drug boss got away with it.

In the first letter sent to the military prosecutor, General Miguel Carrasco Hernández, by the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Terrorism, Stockpiling and Trafficking of Arms (UEITA), dated May 7 of last year, an institutional collaboration is requested so that all the information about the failed operation is provided. In the document, the FGR prosecutor requests more details about “if there is a report of any patrolling, perimeter support to carry out any act of investigation by the ministerial authority or Federal Ministerial Police, Federal Police, or any other authority , on October 17, 2019 in the street of […], in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, if you have such information, I would be very grateful if you could send the documentation that justifies your intervention.” The address where El Chapo’s son was that day is omitted for security reasons.

The letter adds: “In the case of confirming the information, I would be very grateful if you would indicate the name of who was in charge of the 38 elements of the GAIN (Group for the Analysis of Drug Trafficking Information) who executed the operation and of the other elements that participated by providing external security, or rectify the information if you have it”. In the following documents, the prosecutor will focus on nine of those soldiers.

According to another document sent to the same military prosecutor, dated May 11, 2021, an infantry lieutenant and a sergeant are requested to report to the FGR offices to testify about a specific event that day. The soldiers were aboard a van pick up that was stolen by the narco to unleash chaos that afternoon in Culiacán. The FGR considers that his statement is relevant to this investigation of the facts, but does not provide further details. Hours later, two murdered people lay near that abandoned truck, according to part of the FGR investigation.

In addition to the two soldiers mentioned, the prosecutor seeks to interview seven more. A small number of men who, according to her investigations, were in Ovidio Guzmán’s house on the afternoon of the events. The prosecutor does not mention the entire GAIN group, but rather those seven soldiers and asks to report on who was in charge of that group. “There is information on Sedena personnel on Calle de […], where Ovidio Guzmán López was located on the day of the events of October 17. If so, you are asked to report who was in direct command of the staff that was set up at said address, in order to obtain your interview, ”says the text.

The prosecutor’s letters do not clarify if that group was in the capo’s house before the big operation took place, if they were part of it or if they were on their own. In a letter from February of this year, the agent makes a list of the seven soldiers and summons them to testify in March. There is no information, however, about what those investigated indicated.

In another document related to the FGR investigation, a timeline of what happened that day in Culiacán is observed, according to the amount of evidence and indications that the agency has to date. The FGR divides the chronology of the failure of the operation into six scenarios: the first, in which the military decides to intervene; later, in the subdivision where Guzmán lived; the violent takeover of the Costa Rica booth; the shooting and subsequent kidnapping of a soldier in a housing unit; the Aguaruto prison, from which 47 prisoners escaped; and the area they call the River Car Wash, a car wash business where drug traffickers clashed with the military and two bodies were found. According to the records, in other avenues of the city, the authorities counted another nine dead.

At the end of October of that year, given the high levels of public indignation over the disastrous operation, President López Obrador singled out one man as being responsible for the operation, Colonel Juan José Verde Montes, responsible for the group of anti-drug elite, the GAIN. However, the FGR document leaked through Sedena emails does not even mention it.

He does point to other senior Army officials, who made an appearance that day at 11:20 am and at 1:30 pm they met at a military facility to prepare for the operation. The Prosecutor’s investigation registers up to four, between colonels and commanders, who participated in the preparations.

At 1:40 p.m. on that October 17, a commander received the instruction to “prepare for a possible departure.” Another colonel, linked to the National Guard, will join this order. And at 2:25 p.m., everything begins in Ovidio’s house. The document with images as a timeline of the Prosecutor’s Office does not mention when the military arrive at this point. It only registers his possible departure, at 6:55 p.m. “A private vehicle leaves the garage and joins a convoy of trucks with the characteristics of some police/military corporation, on board of them armed and uniformed people are observed,” reads the legend of an image of a security camera included in The report.

The letters sent by the prosecutor to her military counterpart seek to cover those gaps. At what moment did the soldiers arrive at Ovidio’s house? What degree of participation did they have in the events? How was his release decided? The answers are still a mystery. The documents sent to the military prosecutor reveal a new hypothesis, if any of the lower commanders could have collaborated with the drug trafficker on the fateful night of the Culiacanazo.

