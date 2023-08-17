The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office has secured this Wednesday a farm in Lagos de Moreno where the five young people who disappeared this Friday after meeting at a viewpoint in the municipality were allegedly. The authorities have found remains of blood and footwear in the area where the heartbreaking video that has circulated these days on social networks was possibly recorded. The recording shows someone, who appears to be one of the missing, beating another comrade who is writhing on the floor. Near them, two other bodies are unconscious and bloodied, in an atrocious act that has shocked Jalisco and bears the signature of drug trafficking organizations that have been terrorizing the population for years.

In the background, the video shows a wall, some graffiti and some weeds that are very similar to those seen in the images shared by the authorities. The house is located in the Orilla del Agua neighborhood, in Lagos de Moreno. It doesn’t even have a roof, the scene of the events is made up of several brick walls joined together by a bit of cement. The property has been insured by the authorities because the evidence found “suggests that the five young people were on said farm,” which is located northeast of the municipality and surrounded by other properties with half-finished buildings, where no one seems to live. . It is not very far from the San Miguel viewpoint where the five boys disappeared.

A farm apparently related to the five young people who are missing in the municipality of Lagos de Moreno was located and secured. Photography Courtesy/ CUARTOSCURO

They disappeared this Friday after meeting at that viewpoint, and all the information that has come out since then has made the country’s hair stand on end. The social network X (formerly Twitter) has been filled like never before with messages lamenting the violence shown in the videos in which four of the young people involved in acts of violence ordered by criminals appear on the other side of the camera. Given the apparent indifference of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, people have called for a day of national mourning for the five disappeared, although their death has not yet been confirmed by the authorities and their bodies remain unaccounted for. Responsibility for his disappearance is attributed to the Sinaloa Cartel, which has a constant dispute over territory in Jalisco with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel. In the video broadcast on social networks, in addition to the smiling faces that appear on the screen, you can see the MZ figures, referring to Ismael the may Zambada, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

“In National Mourning for the youth of Lagos de Moreno”, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, the opposition favorite for next year’s presidential elections, has written on her social networks. “In respect for the families, I will suspend the use of my social networks for 24 hours and tomorrow I will have no agenda, except for my participation in the forum. We cannot be indifferent to their pain and that of all of Mexico”, the senator has sentenced. The journalist Héctor de Mauleón and the writer Tezah Marzeri have also joined the day of mourning. The voices of protest have come after this morning, at the end of the conference that López Obrador hosts every day, he refused to answer journalists’ questions on this subject.

The president avoided speaking during the two hours that the conference lasted on the subject that all of Mexico was talking about and at the end, when questioned by journalists, he avoided addressing the subject. Then he told a joke about a man who pretended not to listen to his wife. “It is a lie,” Jesús Ramírez, the coordinator of the communication office, defended him, “that López Obrador refused to answer a question about the disappeared young people. Sensitivity and solidarity have always identified the president.” In the video four of the young people appear, the two who are unconscious on the ground and the third with the stone in his hand hitting the fourth. Authorities suspect that the fifth missing friend is the one found in the trunk of the burned-out car that was found on the road near the hill. The license plate belonged to one of the boys.

The relatives of Dante Hernández, Jaime Adolfo Martínez, Diego Lara and Uriel Galván have hardly spoken in the media. Uriel’s father, Jaime Galván, tried to call his son several times that night, but never received an answer. “Since last night, our lives have been in anguish,” he lamented. The young people were no more than 22 years old. The lack of information about the whereabouts of their children led them to demonstrate on Sunday outside the gates of the stadium where the Jalisco Cup semifinal was being held. Armando Olmeda, Roberto’s father, initially refused to see the photos and videos released by the murderers. “There are a lot of videos coming out. I have not seen them, I have not wanted to see them […] I don’t want to hurt my mind. I want to stay strong, because I have hope that it will come.

