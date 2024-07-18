The judicial process against 24 uniformed officers for irregularities in the military operation in the Alto Remanso area (Putumayo), carried out on March 28, 2022, has been stalled for a year since the Prosecutor’s Office ordered the prosecution of charges for the murder of 11 people. Although the investigative body has had the evidence ready since last August, the process was delayed for eleven months. EL PAÍS learned of the confidential hearing, which lasted two days, in which prosecutor Luis Alfonso Cabezas explained his reasons for charging the crimes of homicide of a protected person and attempted homicide. None of the soldiers accepted the charges.

The defendants are a colonel, a captain, a lieutenant, four non-commissioned officers and 17 professional soldiers. Initially, 25 soldiers were under investigation, but one of them died. One of the most important revelations of the Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that the Army was the first to open fire in the middle of the civilian population in the Alto Remanso area, which refutes the official version that was given at the time by the Army and the Ministry of Defense, then headed by Diego Molano during the government of former President Iván Duque. “On Monday, March 28, at around 7:13 am, the order was given for the high-precision shooter to fire the first shot in the hamlet where 50 civilians were passing by,” said prosecutor Cabezas. The Prosecutor’s Office also argued that, among the 11 fatalities that day, at least eight of them were civilians.

The military operation under investigation occurred on March 28, 2022, after a three-day celebration at a community bazaar. The official version indicated that it was directed against Carlos Emilio Loaiza, known as Brunowho authorities accused of being responsible for the finances of the armed group Comandos de Frontera, a dissident group of the FARC led by Iván Márquez. However, the dissident was neither captured nor killed that day. According to the chief investigator, the Army had information from military intelligence confirming that Bruno was not in the area at the time of the bazaar, however, the vice president of the Communal Action Board of that territory was accused by the military of being the dissident.

In the middle of the proceedings, the prosecutor was blunt about this fact. “The man was beaten and forced to say that he was alias Bruno (…) at that time he had the status of vice president of the community. Thank God at that time he took out his citizenship card, and identified himself with them, and thank God, his wife along with his minor children, crying, begged them not to hit him anymore because he was not Bruno.” At the time, the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, described the military offensive in which the Army had killed 11 members of the armed group as “successful.” Later, a journalistic investigation by the media The viewer, Change and Maelstrom, It was revealed that among the dead were several civilians whom the Army tried to pass off as guerrillas.

At the hearing, the prosecutor revealed that the military fired on the population for two and a half hours. The first shot, according to the investigation, began at 7:13 a.m. and ended at 9:45 a.m. Although there were 50 civilians in the bazaar at that time, the Army used 1,597 5.56 × 45 mm caliber cartridges; 32 7.62 × 39 mm caliber cartridges; nine 40-millimeter grenades and five hand grenades. That is, for a military operation against a population of no more than 100 people, the Military Forces fired more than 1,600 shots and detonated 14 explosives. Cabezas also referred to the retention of the population for more than six hours in the middle of the soccer field, and stated: “We are talking about a community that was made up of women and children and they limited the fundamental right to transportation.”

The victims’ defense intervened to request the prosecutor to also charge the crimes of forced displacement and torture, because after the operation, 50 people had been held in the main court for at least six hours. In addition, because of the events reported by the investigative body regarding the vice president of the Communal Action Board, who the Army had asked to declare himself as a member of the Border Commands. However, the request was not successful.

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE THE

Divier Hernández and his wife, Ana María Sarrias, Pablo Panduro Coquinche and the minor, Brayan Santiago Pama. Family archive

The five military teams involved

According to the Prosecutor’s Office file, five military teams were deployed to the operation, including members of the Army, the National Navy and the Air Force, who began arriving on the ground 11 days before for intelligence work. The first team, according to C, was led by Sergeant Michael Andrés Quiñonez Mendoza. It was also made up of soldiers Dairo José Arboleda (the sniper), Franky Fabián Hoyos Pérez, Jhon Fredy Hoyos Quiñonez and Jeisson Rico Soto. Their job was to “maintain visual control over the village where there were allegedly combatants from Gaor 48” (Border Commandos).

The second team was led by Lieutenant Julian Ernesto Avila Martinez and consisted of soldiers Robinson Beleño Herrera, Yeison David Becerra Gutierrez, Maycol Mauricio Abril Hernandez and Yeison Andrade Rivera Holguin. Their job, according to the investigative body, was to block and ambush the sector. The third team was commanded by First Corporal Wilson Andres Santamaria Ramos and was accompanied by soldiers Fernando Anama Escobar, Carlos Alberto Perdomo Romero, Luis Angel Nunez Pena and Jose Alexander Villa Rico. Their role was to “secure, block and observe movements in the village of alleged members of the armed group.”

Another team, led by First Corporal Wilmer Leonardo Rodríguez Arango and made up of soldiers Wilmer Mosquera Poscué, Jhon Félix Badel Correa, Santander Licona Ramos and José Efraín Lectamo Yalanda, had the function of “ambushing the southwest side of the hamlet and reporting significant events.” The last team was commanded by Captain Jorge Erney Marroquín Cadena and also included Second Sergeant Gabriel Pérez Morales, who along with soldiers Edinson Javier Esteban Aguiar and Danilo Quintero Urrea had the mission of “securing and blocking the area, maintaining command and control of the devices.” This group was also the one that had direct communication with the commander of the Anti-Drug Trafficking Battalion No. 3.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that the operation was commanded and controlled by Lieutenant Colonel Néstor Andrés Cadena Bautista and Captain Jorge Erney Marroquín Cadena. After almost 19 hours of judicial proceedings, the judge approved the charges brought by the investigating body for the crimes of homicide of a protected person and attempted homicide. None of the soldiers accepted the charges and several of them stated that they did not understand the charge. What remains to be defined, for now, is the precautionary measure that they must comply with while the trial process advances.

A trial that has taken longer than expected

At the hearing on Wednesday, July 17, the lawyer for Lieutenant Colonel Néstor Andrés Cadena Bautista, commander of the battalion that carried out the operation in which civilians were killed, presented a medical excuse and an order for knee surgery that, according to him, he had undergone just hours before the hearing. It was the third request for postponement that they have filed.

Place where 11 people died, in the Alto Remanso area.

The day before, on July 16, Cadena Bautista, the highest-ranking military officer under investigation in this case, had already submitted medical excuses alleging knee problems diagnosed in 2014. He also alleged mental health problems that, according to him, prevented him from being held accountable before the courts. In the same hearing, he stated that his lawyer, Pedro Páez Pirazán, “did not represent his interests.” With this last statement, he sought to have the hearing postponed, once again, while he found a lawyer he trusted. The judge denied his requests and asked the Prosecutor’s Office to begin with the indictment.

This was the third summons issued by the Municipal Criminal Court of Puerto Leguízamo. The second was scheduled for June 25, but the same lawyer Pedro Páez Pirazán, who represents Colonel Cadena, requested a postponement because he had another hearing scheduled for that day. Before that, the original date was August 1, 2023, but it was not carried out either because the same military requested that their case be removed from the ordinary courts and investigated by the Military Criminal Court. The case reached the Constitutional Court, which decided on April 10 that the case would remain in the Prosecutor’s Office.

In response to the multiple requests for postponements, the same judge argued that, since the Prosecutor’s Office filed the request for indictment and precautionary measures, “several circumstances have occurred that the office now considers to be delaying the normal development of this type of hearing.”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.