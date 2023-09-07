Andrea Petro and Daniel Rojas, in images from their social networks.

The Attorney General’s Office has responded to the threats against the daughter of President Gustavo Petro, Andrea Petro Herrán, and the director of the Special Assets Society (SAE), Daniel Rojas. This Thursday he summoned the alleged perpetrators for questioning. According to a statement from the prosecution, you will hear them in the next few days. Both Petro Herrán and Rojas had denounced in the last week that they had received intimidating messages on social networks that threatened them with death. After the allegations were revealed, the president asked Attorney General Francisco Barbosa to investigate the virtual attacks.

The scandal was uncovered this Monday, when Andrea posted on her X account —formerly Twitter— that threats come to her daily through social networks. “Do you feel good sending me these messages every day? Does it seem normal and rational to you? They have so much hatred and frustration that they don’t even know the seriousness of what they say. We cannot continue to normalize violence,” she trilled.. A screenshot that showed the message that the user who identified himself as David Esteban Pardo had sent him on Instagram accompanied the publication. “I hope they kill you,” he had written to her.

The next day, the president came to the defense of his eldest daughter, who is 32 years old and has lived in France for years. He asked for X the attorney general to “use computer forensics techniques and locate the real person” who had made “these death messages.” In the hours following her father’s request, Andrea spoke of the matter again. She revealed through an Instagram story that she “was making the respective complaints” about the threats and the “extremely offensive comments” she had received. “Words have consequences,” she said.

The director of the SAE Daniel Rojas, an official very close to the president, joined the complaints on Wednesday. He revealed that he had received a comment on X that made reference to the political assassinations carried out by paramilitaries in Colombia. “I hope the paramilitaries come back,” a user had put under a publication by Rojas in which the official discussed the need for health reform in La Guajira.

A few minutes after Rojas denounced the attacks against him, the president made another call to the Prosecutor’s Office. “This person has threatened to kill our official Daniel Rojas. I ask the Prosecutor’s Office to locate his true personality and start the legal process, ”he commented on a message from someone who identifies himself as Russy Millán in X.

The entity headed by one of the president’s clearest political rivals reacted quickly. A prosecutor from the threat group of the specialized directorate against Human Rights violations began to investigate, according to the official statement, and this Thursday she had already “identified and individualized those allegedly responsible for the intimidating acts,” according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

