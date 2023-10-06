Daniel Sancho He completed two months in a Thai prison without having been summoned to trial for the crime of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta. The Prosecutor’s Office has in its hands the report of the investigation carried out by the Police and, after the first reviews, gave a harsh warning to the young Spaniard.

(Also: Daniel Sancho: the two lies that the Thai Police told him to get him to confess).

Arritea, born in Córdoba, Colombia, met up with Sancho for a few days of vacation in the Thai island Koh Phangan at the beginning of August. They had planned to attend the Full Moon parties, very popular in that country.

However, the plastic surgeon was murdered and his remains were thrown into the sea. Sancho confessed to the Police on August 7 that he had attacked him to death, for which he was captured from that moment.

Thai Prosecutor’s Office cuts off Daniel Sancho’s hopes

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, accused of murdering Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga. Photo: EFE/ROYAL THAI POLICE

(Read: Daniel Sancho’s former lawyer issues a harsh warning: ‘Sentenced to the death penalty no matter what’).

The son of actor Rodolfo Sancho has not been released from preventive detention. The Prosecutor’s Office requested that he remain behind bars, while it analyzes the evidence collected by the Police and asks the Court to begin the hearings.

Although the complete report against the young man is not known, the judicial body has supported the accusation of premeditated murder, which means few avenues for his future.

“There is an accusation of premeditated murder because there is preparation. A team is purchased to commit a crime, it is planned. There is also the crime of hiding and transferring a corpse,” commented Naron Srirasan, spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office, for the Spanish media. Telecinco.

Nearly 20 witnesses, videos from security cameras and various objects from the crime scene—in addition to Sancho’s own confession—compromise him.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta. Photo: YouTube: Pure enjoyment / Social networks

(Also: Another victim of Daniel Sancho who talks about his extreme violence: ‘He broke my nose.’)

“The most serious charge is premeditated murder. And premeditated murder is punishable by death here in Thailand,” the official spokesperson made clear.

Regarding a possible reduction of the sentence, the Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that this is the responsibility of the Court, which must consider “if the accused confesses”, “if he did it out of remorse or if he provided useful information” for the investigation.

In line with the Prosecutor’s Office, one of the judges who will study the case stated a few days ago that Sancho could not receive the death penalty if it is proven that he did not plan the murder.

“It can be reduced from the death penalty to life imprisonment,” he said for the channel. Antenna 3.

When will the trial against Daniel Sancho begin?

The Court in Thailand hopes that the trial can be held within two months, that is, the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024, according to what they told European media. It depends on how quickly the Prosecutor’s Office is to finish analyzing the investigation report and request other evidence if it considers it so.

(Keep reading: Friends of Edwin Arrieta accept unexpected family request regarding the court case).

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta. Photo: Social networks / Instagram: @dredwinarrietacirujanoplastico See also Thailand allowed vaccinated Sputnik Light to enter without quarantine

The young man has been without a lawyer in Thailand since September 7, when his father, actor Rodolfo Sancho, dispensed with the services of Thai lawyer Anan Chuayprabat due to “discrepancies in the defense.”

Sancho must have a Thai lawyer once the trial begins and, if he does not have one, the judge will assign him one ex officio.

(You can consult: Details of report against Daniel Sancho leaked: key evidence would have been eliminated).

The Edwin Arrieta’s family hired a law firm in Spain to ensure his good name in the face of information about his private life that has become known on Spanish television. For now, they have not specified what their representation will be in Thailand in view of the trial against the confessed murderer.

You can also read:

– Friends of Edwin Arrieta accept an unexpected family request regarding the court case.

– The Colombian who sent heartbreaking audio before dying in a nightclub fire.

– The notorious thief who attacked the mother of singer Alan Ramírez in Bogotá died.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL