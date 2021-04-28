The Superior Prosecutor’s Office has decided file the proceedings opened in November on the alleged deficiencies in the social, health and hygienic care provided to users of nursing homes in the Region. After five months of intense investigations, with many interrogations, the Public Ministry has found no criminal matter to open an investigation, according to sources from the Prosecutor’s Office have confirmed to THE TRUTH.

The main reason for the Prosecutor’s Office is that, after the relevant investigation, only a few “mild and specific” cases have been detected neglect of the elderly, specifically in a few days of the toughest moments of the pandemic, at the height of the second wave and with the residences as the main focus of Covid-19, both in number of infections and fatalities. The new and more violent onslaught of the coronavirus in the centers caused a staff deficit in job boards of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) to which the residences with active outbreaks had to resort, as happened in Campos del Río and Ballesol, some of the investigated centers. The nursing home workers suffered a high rate of infections and they were obliged to keep the relevant quarantine, but in many cases they could not be replaced with guarantees due to the shortage of social health workers in the SMS, which meant that fewer caregivers were available in the centers at the worst possible time.

The Labor Inspectorate also determined in its day that there had been no “serious” violations of the regulations.



The Prosecutor’s Office began these proceedings after the complaint made by a dozen technicians in auxiliary nursing care who work in this type of facility, then advanced by this newspaper and seconded by the Union of Nursing Assistants (SAE). They alluded to alleged abandonment of residents and poor health and hygiene care that was loaned to them. The complaint was later supported by the PSOE and the Patient Defender, Carmen Flores, who even sent a letter to the prosecutor in which she crossed out the situation in the residences as a “violation of human rights.”

Labor conditions



Among the situations exposed by these assistants, the “skin sores” of the elderly due to their lack of mobility stood out; mouths “very dirty” due to lack of hygiene; Uncut nails for months, “unwashed heads” for weeks and “many wet diapers without changing.” A scenario that they attributed to “Terrible” working conditions that, according to his version, he was registered in these centers, with “changing rooms in the open, without circuits of clean and dirty areas.”

Adermur reiterates that the performance of the centers has been “outstanding” and the problem was in “the collapse of the health system”



Residence managers categorically denied to the prosecutor that the situation described corresponded to reality. The facts of which they were accused could have constituted a crime of abandonment or similar, but the Prosecutor’s Office has not found criminal material to open an investigation. The Labor Inspectorate also opened its corresponding investigations and determined at the time that no “serious” violations of the regulations had been committed.

The president of the Association of Dependency of the Region (Adermur), José Miguel Marín, believes that this decision is the “end to an absurdity whose sole objective was to discredit the private sector for the benefit of the public.” Marín reiterates that the performance of residences in the Region has been “outstanding”, and the problem was in “the collapse of the health system.”