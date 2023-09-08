Three days after Jenni Hermoso gave a statement and denounced Luis Rubiales for his non-consensual kiss after the final of the Women’s World Cup, the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court presented this Friday the announced complaint against the president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF). . The Prosecutor’s Office is suing Rubiales for a crime of alleged sexual assault and another of coercion against Jenni Hermoso and the Granada leader, disabled by FIFA for 90 days, is exposed to a sentence of between one and four years in prison.

The deputy prosecutor of the National Court, Marta Durántez, reflects in the complaint the act committed by Luis Rubiales “consisting of giving a kiss on the mouth, while holding the head of Jenni Hermoso with both hands, without her consent.” Also that, “immediately to this fact, the player, as well as her closest environment (family and friends) suffered constant and repeated pressure from Mr. Rubiales and his professional environment, with the purpose of publicly justifying and approve the act committed against his will. The Prosecutor’s Office highlights that the Madrid soccer player suffered “a situation of harassment, against the development of her life in peace, tranquility and freely.”

The Prosecutor’s Office requests that a statement be taken under investigation from Luis Rubiales, that Jenni Hermoso’s statement be received and that “it be obtained from the Australian authorities, through the corresponding legal instruments (Mutual Assistance Treaty in Criminal Matters between the Kingdom of Spain and Australia, made in Madrid on July 3, 1989) regarding the classification in its substantive criminal regulations of crimes against sexual freedom”.