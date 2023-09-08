He Rubiales case It is already officially in the National Court. The Prosecutor’s Office has taken the missing step to promote the opening of criminal proceedings —after opening preliminary investigation proceedings at the end of August—, and this Friday has filed a complaint in said judicial body against the suspended president of the Royal Spanish Federation of Soccer (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, for the non-consensual kiss he gave to the player Jennifer Hermoso during the celebration of the victory of the women’s team in the World Cup. The public ministry, which appreciates a possible crime of sexual assault and another of coercion, has thus formalized the complaint against the manager after obtaining the testimony of the international athlete on Tuesday, who gave a statement at the headquarters of the State Attorney General’s Office.

The complaint from the National Court Prosecutor’s Office, which asks to cite Rubiales as a defendant, details that Hermoso recounted how the kiss occurred without his consent. “In his statement, [la jugadora] She also mentioned that both she and her closest environment suffered constant and repeated pressure from Luis Rubiales and his professional environment, so that she would justify and approve the facts”, adds the public ministry, which frames the crime of coercion: “Hermoso suffered a situation of harassment, against the development of his life in peace, tranquility and freely,” he clinches.

The prosecution requests the court, therefore, to also collect the testimony of the victim and to go to Australia —the country where the World Cup final was held— to request “information from the Australian authorities on the classification of crimes against freedom sexuality in its penal norms”.

When opening the pre-trial proceedings, Marta Durántez, deputy prosecutor of the National Court, already understood that “the sexual act suffered” by the soccer player “was not consented.” Before promoting these investigations, Hermoso had published a statement in which he stated: “I felt vulnerable and the victim of aggression, an impulsive, sexist act and without any kind of consent on my part.” […]. I just wasn’t respected.” Based on his words and the television images that were broadcast around the world, the public prosecutor picked up the glove: “he gives her a kiss on the mouth while holding the head of Jennifer Hermoso with both hands, without her consent ”, explicitly describes the accusation in the complaint filed this Friday.

From the beginning, the Prosecutor’s Office has maintained that this case should fall to the National Court, where the investigation will be assumed by magistrate Francisco de Jorge, head of the Central Investigating Court 1 (there are six), who has been assigned the case by distribution. The public ministry emphasizes that this judicial body has the necessary powers to investigate the procedure, since the alleged crime was committed by a Spaniard abroad – the incident occurred in Sydney (Australia), which hosted the championship final. In addition, the victim is also Spanish and no criminal proceedings have been opened in the oceanic country on the facts.

The penalties provided

The Penal Code contemplates penalties of between one and four years in prison for those who carry out any act that violates the sexual freedom of another person without their consent —a punishment that can be increased when certain aggravating factors concur. However, the law provides that the sentencing body can only impose a fine, “in attention to the minor nature of the act and the personal circumstances of the culprit”, “reasoning it in the sentence and provided that there is no violence or intimidation or that the victim had his will annulled for any reason”, among other factors.

For its part, the Prosecutor’s Office also attributes to Rubiales a possible crime of coercion, provided for in article 172 of the Penal Code. This precept contemplates penalties of a fine or imprisonment (up to three years), “according to the seriousness of the coercion or the means used”, for whoever “prevents another with violence from doing what the law does not prohibit, or compels him to do what He does not want”.

A world scandal

Since the scandal broke, Luis Rubiales has tried to justify himself: “It’s something that has no evil,” he said at first about the kiss. He and his entourage have even come to accuse the soccer player of lying and have presented themselves as victims of “false feminism.” Currently, the president of the RFEF is provisionally suspended by FIFA. The Government has requested the Administrative Court of Sport to adopt a similar decision for the damage caused by the director to the image of Spain, while it resolves the file filed against him (this court considered the facts a “serious” offense, and not “very serious”).

