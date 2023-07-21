The Moscow prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit against blogger Elena Blinovskaya and her husband Alexei Blinovsky in the amount of 918 million rubles. This was announced on July 21 by an Izvestia correspondent from the Presnensky Court of Moscow.

“The prosecutor of Moscow filed a lawsuit against Blinovskaya and Blinovsky in the amount of 918 million rubles,” the investigator said at a meeting on the extension of house arrest.

The investigator also stated that if Blinovskaya’s preventive measure was changed, she would be able to destroy evidence, threaten witnesses in the case who are financially dependent on her, and influence the course of the investigation in other ways.

It was also stated that in the case of Blinovskaya it was required to interrogate about 20 witnesses and extend the arrest of her property.

Earlier, on July 18, the Presnensky Court of Moscow arrested 21 real estate objects in the capital, the Moscow region and the Yaroslavl region, as well as two parking spaces in the criminal case of Blinovskaya.

Within the framework of the same document, Blinovskaya’s funds were arrested in the amount of more than 100 million rubles. We are talking about 50 accounts of the defendant in different banks, as well as more than 46 million rubles, $ 292 thousand, 125.5 yuan. Seven coins with a face value of 10 rubles, 80 coins of St. George the Victorious, 12 coins in individual cases and coins with a face value of two rubles and one ruble were also arrested.

The blogger is accused of tax evasion for 918 million rubles in the period from 2019 to 2021. Blinovskaya is also charged with laundering money obtained by criminal means.

The accused was detained on April 27 this year when she tried to cross the border with Belarus in a rented car. She already had a plane ticket with her to another country.

It is assumed that Blinovskaya used a fraudulent “business splitting” scheme, that is, a tax optimization scheme when a business is divided and revenues are artificially redistributed among related parties for the sake of tax benefits.