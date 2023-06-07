The trial court against Camps, presided over by magistrate José Antonio Mora (in the center), this Wednesday.

The tension in the trial against Francisco Camps, former president of the Generalitat Valenciana (2003-2011), has marked a new peak this Wednesday. During session number 21 of the oral hearing, which has been held at the National Court since January, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has openly clashed with the court. After weeks of protests by the prosecution for conducting the interrogations of many witnesses by videoconference, the public prosecutor has finally denounced that he is not “allowing him to make full use of the evidence” and that “obstacles” are being placed in his duties. “The breach of the principle of equality [de armas] in this procedure it is more than evident”, underlined the prosecutor Concepción Nicolás during a new clash with the president of the court, José Antonio Mora.

The tension between the magistrates and the public prosecutor had intensified in recent days. As a result of the strike by officials of the Administration of Justice, which has forced the suspension of the Camps trial on four occasions, the court decided that a large part of the witnesses testify by videoconference, in order to prevent them from traveling to Madrid unnecessarily. . However, the Prosecutor’s Office has considered that this option does not offer all the procedural guarantees – there have been difficulties in showing them documents clearly – and has expressed its misgivings about the possibility that they are being contaminated in some way. “Has anyone spoken to you before today about this issue?” Prosecutors have asked several witnesses. Anticorruption had also protested to Mora for not letting him ask some questions, which the judge considered inappropriate.

But the clash has escalated to a higher level this Wednesday, while Concepción Nicolás asked Inmaculada Guaita, former head of the public company Sociedad de Proyectos Temáticos de la Comunidad Valenciana and former deputy of the PP in Congress. At one point during the interrogation, the prosecutor began to look at her phone and the president of the court blurted out: “Please, does the public prosecutor want to stop using the cell phone during the interrogation? […] You don’t have to look at it now.” To which the Anti-Corruption representative said: “I’m going to look for an article [de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal] to refer to it literally because I don’t know it by heart […] I do not have network [en mi ordenador] to look for article 730. But your honor forbids me…”.

Concepción Nicolás, prosecutor of the ‘Gürtel case’, during this Wednesday’s session of the trial against Camps.

The crossing of reproaches has led, finally, to the Prosecutor’s Office denouncing that it is prevented from carrying out its work properly. “The breach of the principle of equality [de armas] in this procedure it is more than evident”, Concepción Nicolás has had an impact, who has accused the court of putting up “obstacles” that aggravate “the situation for the exercise” of his “faculties” as a public accusation. Judge Mora replied: “The principle of equality has nothing to do with the issue of your using your mobile phone during the interrogation.”

In this trial, whose verdict is not expected before November, 26 people sit on the defendant’s bench, as those allegedly responsible for landing the Gürtel plot in the Valencian Administration. Among others, Francisco Camps. The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor requests two and a half years in prison for the former president of the Generalitat for allegedly maneuvering in favor of the corrupt network to award him contracts, after having helped the plot itself to enter the community due to his friendly relationship with Álvaro Perez, aka the whiskersa trusted man of the Gürtel leader, Francisco Correa.