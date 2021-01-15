The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) has exonerated General Salvador Cienfuegos, the former Secretary of National Defense during the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto. The military man returned to Mexico in mid-November after being accused of drug trafficking by the United States. The diplomatic claim of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador forced Washington to withdraw the charges of drug trafficking and money laundering, just one month after being detained at the Los Angeles airport, on October 15. The agency reported tonight that after analyzing the case “it was concluded that General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda never had any encounter with the members of the criminal organization investigated by the US authorities; and neither did he maintain any communication with them, nor did he carry out acts aimed at protecting or helping said individuals, ”he says in a statement. General Cienfuegos has been released and without charges on both sides of the border.

The DEA, the US anti-drug agency, accused the military of working with the criminal organization of the Beltrán Leyva brothers. This delicate targeting of one of the most powerful men in the PRI Administration was based on obtaining thousands of telephone messages from Blackberry intercepted by US agents between December 2015 and February 2017. That period, it was believed, was that of the collaboration between the former head of the Army and the drug traffickers. The Mexican Prosecutor’s Office has assured tonight that it did not find any evidence that Cienfuegos had used electronic equipment or means, or that it had issued any order to favor the criminal group.

The investigations of the Mexican authorities also indicate that there is no “data” or “symptom” of the “obtaining illegal income” that has increased the wealth of General Cienfuegos “out of the ordinary.” While the former secretary was detained in California, his defense offered the payment of a bond of 750,000 dollars, the savings of the general’s life, to continue the process in freedom. The decision was rejected by federal judges due to the danger of the former high-ranking official’s flight. The authorities feared that he would return to Mexico, where he was to be protected. Judge Alexander MacKinnon considered that it would be easy for a person with his political connections to evade justice.

“For the above reasons, and based on the reasoning and evidence in the corresponding folder, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, through the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Investigation of Organized Crime (SEIDO), has determined the non-exercise of criminal action ”, Says the bulletin of the Prosecutor’s Office.