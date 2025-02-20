The battle of Add To find out the money that banks have earned for the rise in official interest rates of the European Central Bank (ECB) reaches the Supreme Court. The National Court Prosecutor’s Office has appealed in cassation, «in defense … of the right of deputies to access the information of the Bank of Spain », the dismissal sentence of last January in which access to that individualized information was denied by each entity to deputies of the formation of Yolanda Díaz.

The case has its origin in a request for information from several deputies to add in the Congress of Deputies so that the Bank of Spain will facilitate the “amount paid by the Bank of Spain to the credit entities in the 2022 and 2023 in concept of interest paid for their funds deposited in the ease of deposit, with a breakdown of the individualized payment for each entity.” A defined table was requested for what each bank has received.

In those years, the ECB raised interest rates to the fastest rhythm in its history. One of those types is that of the ease of deposit, which is what pays the ECB to the financial entities to deposit their money in the institution. This guy reached up to 4%, with which the banks received until that percentage for letting their funds in the European supervisor. It was considered easy money for financial entities that obtained a performance for their money from even that percentage, according to the time, and that were qualified by the PSOE government coalition and add as extraordinary benefits.

The Bank of Spain, then directed by Pablo Hernández de Cos, denied in a resolution sent to Congress the access to individualized information because it was information subject to the obligation of professional secrecy. And add he chose to take the case to the National Court. The Spanish supervisor did give “a table with the amounts of interest paid by the Bank of Spain to the Spanish entities under the ease of deposit in the 2022 and 2023 years, as well as the balances maintained with the aforementioned entities”, but denied facilitating the information related to the “individualized breakdown for each entity.”

The National Court dismissed the claims of the parliamentary group to twist the arm to the Spanish supervisor and now the Prosecutor’s Office has decided to raise the case to the Supreme Court. «The fundamental right of citizens is questioned, through their parliamentary representatives, of accessing and participating in conditions of equality to public affairs, functions and positions (art. 23.2 of the Constitution), in its aspect of access to the information of the public authorities, for not giving the deputies of the Congress the information requested to the Bank of Spain in accordance with the regulations of the Chamber, ”says the Prosecutor’s Office in a statement.

In its appeal, the Public Ministry indicates that «the judgment appealed dismisses without making any proportionality judgment between the content and effectiveness of the fundamental right of art. 23.2 CE of the deputies of the Congress and the denial limitation derived from the instrumental measure of obligation of ‘secret’ and the ‘character reserved the data, documents or information’ that work in the possession of the Bank of Spain ».

The appeal indicates that the dismissatory judgment «does not value, as claimed, that in that enforceable reinforced motivation derived from the necessary proportionality judgment (suitability, need and adaptation), the deputies are obliged to ‘not disseminate the actions’ that’ may have Exceptionally the character of secrets’ (art. 16 RCD); nor that, for the assumption of ‘access to the General Courts to the information submitted to the obligation of secret’, it can be made, upon motivated request of the governor of the Bank of Spain, through ‘the celebration of secret session or the application of the Procedure established for access to classified subjects’ ». That is, that Cos would have had ways to give access to information.

Lack of motivation

The Prosecutor’s Office also criticizes “that the substantive and concrete reasons that justify the ‘obligation of secret’ and the denial of access to information are not consistent and are unknown; That is, the reasons why it could be considered that facilitating the information requested by the members of the Congress of Deputies, relating to the individualized breakdown of the amounts paid by the Bank of Spain in 2022 and 2023 to the credit entities for deposit interests , may currently harm (2024-2025) for the aims and objectives of the European Central Banks System, and in particular to the ‘monetary policy-ease of deposits’, especially when part of the beneficiary financial entities have already made ‘public the data that individually affect them’ ».

The Public Ministry, thus, is clear that “A simple motivation is not enough” To deny access to information but must be founded, “in the sense of assess art. 23.2 CE, in whose essential nucleus the parliamentary power is integrated to request the required information ».

He even goes further in his brief when commenting that the resolution of the governor of the Bank of Spain “is limited to offering formal and superficial justification” and that “nothing is motivated in the resolution- nor are the substantial reasons and the substantial reasons either concrete »to reject the request for information of the deputies.