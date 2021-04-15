The Prosecutor’s Office has submitted a letter to the Court of Instruction number 3 of A Coruña in which he states that He sees no indication of a crime in the performance of the Deportivo captain Álex Bergantiños, in August 2020 when he sent a WhatsApp message to his teammates in which he referred to the match with Fuenlabrada as “paripé”.

The footballer was arrested in the middle of the street last summer as part of the investigation of a crime of corruption between individuals in the field of sports after the audio that he sent to a private WhatsApp group about the meeting of the last day of LaLiga SmartBank 2020/21 between his team and Fuenlabrada was made public. Last month, the Provincial Court of A Coruña decided to investigate whether the police officers who arrested him incurred illegal detention and, in parallel, in the case that is being followed in the investigating courts of A Coruña, the prosecutor’s office has considered that “there is no indications of any crime, not even in the initial phase “, according to a report that Efe has had access to.

The same prosecutor had sent a report to the judge in September in favor of admitting LaLiga in the case against Bergantiños, something that ended up taking place and that allowed the employer to appeal the case file that had been provisionally dismissed by the magistrate to the not having perceived evidence of a crime in the player’s manifestations. Now, the Prosecutor’s Office, represented by Luis Anguita, enters to assess the merits of the matter and coincides with the interpretation of the judge in the sense that he does not see a crime on the part of the Deportivo footballer.

LaLiga considered that the player’s words to his teammates could be understood as an attempt to fix the result, something that the prosecutor discards: “It is a WhatsApp group message and no accreditation, not even minimal, there is an attempt to fix the result, except for anger, not to say another stronger word, due to the sporting situation in which I was “. The Public Ministry explains in its report that a person cannot be investigated “without a minimal circumstantial basis” and considers that “the appellant himself,” LaLiga, also recognizes him “indirectly” by not charging Bergantiños with any specific crime.

In this sense, it is based on the fact that the employer requested “the declaration of the accused as a witness instead of as an investigated one”, which would be normal if there was an indication of a crime. For all this, the Prosecutor’s Office advocates that the appeal filed by LaLiga be dismissed and the provisional file of the case be confirmed.

The events date back to last summer, when the Deportivo-Fuenlabrada match on the last day of LaLiga SmartBank was postponed due to an outbreak of covid-19 in the Madrid team, which led to the decline of the Coruña team due to the results that occurred in the other meetings on July 20, which were scheduled on a unified schedule.

With Deportivo mathematically lowered, the match was postponed at the beginning of August, and the captain of the Coruña team, Álex Bergantiños, sent an audio to his teammates to convey to them the desire of the club that they appear at the meeting in case there was an administrative relegation of Fuenlabrada. If Deportivo, who finally won the match but could not avoid relegation, had not appeared, he could have been sanctioned and would have automatically run out of options to save himself in the offices, where he also did not achieve a place in professional football.