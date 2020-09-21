The prosecutor’s office did not file complaints against the verdict of the actor Mikhail Efremov, who was convicted of a fatal accident. This was reported in the press service of the Presnensky Court of Moscow, which considered the case, on Monday, September 21.

By law, the department could do this within ten days after the sentencing. This deadline has already expired, reports TASS…

Complaints about the sentence to Efremov were previously filed by his former lawyer Elman Pashayev (he asked to cancel the sentence), new lawyer Vladimir Vasiliev (he asked for a suspended sentence) and the company that owns the van that was wrecked in the accident. She demands to recognize her as a victim, since she cannot receive compensation for property damage without this, said RBK lawyer Ivan Arestov.

Efremov on September 8 was found guilty of an accident in the center of Moscow and sentenced to eight years in prison. Also, the artist was deprived of his driver’s license for three years. At the same time, it was decided not to deprive the actor of state awards.

The next day, the artist announced the refusal of the services of Pashayev, who represented him during the trial. According to the actor, the lawyer set him up. Now Efremov is defended by Vladimir Vasiliev and Roman Filippov.

On June 8, Efremov’s car drove into the oncoming lane in the center of Moscow and collided with a “Lada” driven by the courier of the online store Sergei Zakharov. The victim died in hospital. The victims in the case were a widow, two sons and Zakharov’s brother.