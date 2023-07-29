The authorities have captured this Saturday morning Nicolás Petro, the eldest son of President Gustavo Petro, accused of the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment. Nicolás’ ex-wife, Day Vásquez, was also captured for money laundering and personal data violation. Vásquez, earlier this year in an interview with the magazine Week, had accused Nicolás of receiving money from businessmen whom he led to believe that they were contributing to his father’s presidential campaign, in 2022. He also assured that Nicolás was associated with people from the world of smuggling and drug trafficking. But that all these meetings took place behind the father’s back, and that the money received by Nicolás was to enrich himself personally. The Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation in March into the complaints, and confirmed in a statement this Saturday that the two were captured and will now have to defend themselves in court. “Those captured will be placed at the disposal of a Municipal Criminal Judge with Guarantee Control Function,” says the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

“As a person and a father, so much self-destruction and the fact that one of my children goes to jail hurts me a lot,” Gustavo Petro wrote on his Twitter account in his first reaction. “As President of the Republic, I assure that the Prosecutor’s Office has all the guarantees on my part to proceed in accordance with the law,” he declared.

“I wish my son luck and strength. May these events forge his character and he may reflect on his own mistakes, ”added the president in his message. “As I stated before the attorney general, I will not intervene or pressure his decisions; let the law freely guide the process”. Although the president and Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa have had several public fights in the last year, in this court case Gustavo Petro has promised respect for the investigation despite the fact that he touches him personally—before the interview of Week learned that the accusations against Nicolás would be made public, he asked the Prosecutor to investigate his son.

Nicolás participated in his father’s presidential campaign in 2018 and was a key player in the 2022 campaign. Between the two, he was the candidate of the president’s party, Colombia Humana, for governor of the department of Atlántico, in 2019. He ranked second place in the voting, which gave him the right to be a departmental deputy.

The son, however, has been arguing in recent weeks that the fight between the president and the Prosecutor may affect the investigation for illicit enrichment. “We are concerned about the confrontational tone,” says a letter on the social networks of Nicolás Petro signed by his two lawyers. “It can affect constitutional guarantees,” they add. The son has insisted that his money does not come from the mafia, “nor from corruption, nor from any illegal activity”, and that he will prove it in court.

According to Day Vásquez, she informed the president of Nicolás’s meetings with businessmen and gangsters, and of his way of profiting during the 2022 presidential campaign for his own benefit. “He told me: if he wants to become a billionaire like the children of the other former presidents, he was very wrong, because he was not going to allow it,” Vásquez said in the interview with Week on the president’s response.

“It is the first time in history that the son of a president has been captured,” says the director of Week, Vicky Dávila, who revealed the accusations made by Day Vásquez. “But she was the one who denounced, surely she will be able to reach an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office and the judges very soon,” she adds in favor of her ex-wife. The definitive separation of Nicolás Petro and Day Vásquez occurred after the end of the presidential campaign in June 2022.

The president’s teammates have also expressed their respect for the Prosecutor’s decision and their support for President Gustavo Petro. “I hope that justice is done in all cases, including that of Nicolás Petro. From the government we will continue to respect and support the independence of the judiciary and work tirelessly”, wrote the Minister of Justice, Nestor Osuna. “My solidarity, President,” wrote Defense Minister Iván Velásquez, who was an assistant Supreme Court magistrate and from there investigated relatives of former President Álvaro Uribe—despite the latter’s harsh opposition. “His expressions of respect for judicial independence in circumstances like the ones he lives today, putting his status as head of state before that of a father naturally affected by the fate of his son, demonstrate his democratic spirit,” Velásquez added. .

Senator María José Pizarro, from the Historical Pact, wrote to the president that “above the natural pain of a father, there is absolute respect for justice, the social rule of law and the country. As a mother and teammate, my hug in this difficult moment”. And the vice-presenter, Francia Márquez, sent Gustavo Petro “a message of support and solidarity. As a mother and father that I have been to my children, I know what hurts us when a child is in difficult situations. I accompany you and your family in this difficult moment”.

