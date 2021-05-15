He finds a high rate of chromium and other metals in La Aljorra and points out that “it would be associated with the activity” of his industrial complex A cyclist, yesterday in the surroundings of the Sabic industrial complex, where there are farms with lemon trees and other crops. / JM RODRÍGUEZ / AGM JOSÉ ALBERTO GONZÁLEZ Saturday, May 15, 2021, 02:36



The investigation opened by a Cartagena court three years ago for an alleged crime against natural resources by the plastic manufacturing company Sabic and its subsidiary EnergyWorks Cartagena has brought to light a serious problem of contamination of the La Aljorra aquifer by heavy metals. The level of affection imp