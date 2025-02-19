The Prosecutor’s Office of Brazil on Tuesday has filed a complaint against former president Jair Bolsonaro for An alleged conspiracy To try to give a coup against the current president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after losing the 2022 elections.

The ultra -rightist leader was accused of “leading” the coup plot, in a document sent by the Prosecutor’s Office to the Supreme Court in which he also accused another 33 people around his surroundings.

The Public Ministry said in a note that the 34 denounced are accused of “attempt of violent abolition of the democratic state of law”, “Organization to crime” and “coup d’etat”, among other crimes.

The Supreme will now decide if he accepts the complaint made by the Attorney General, Paulo Gonet, and prosecuted the former head of state (2019-2022) and the rest of the defendants, among which there are high-ranking military and former ministers, for his alleged Participation in the coup conspiracy.

Gonet says Bolsonaro and the former minister and general of the Walter Braga Reserve Netto were the “leaders” of the plot.

“Both accepted, stimulated and carried out acts typified in the criminal legislation of attack against the legal good of the existence and independence of the powers and the rule of democratic law,” he said in the complaint.

The prosecution’s complaint is based on an extensive police investigation that confirmed the existence of a plot that sought to keep Bolsonaro in power and avoid the investiture of Lula, which finally occurred on January 1, 2023.

According to the Federal Police, Bolsonaro and another 39 people were involved in the coup plot, including Netto, retired general and former minister of the Presidency and Defense in the Bolsonaro government. Braga Netto was also a candidate for Vice President of Bolsonaro in 2022.

They also include among the investigated Almir Garnier Santos, excommanting of the Navy, and the retired generals Augusto Heleno and Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, who were part of the cabinet of the ultra -rightist leader.

During the proceedings of the last two years, the police found draft decrees to declare a “state of site”, annul the result of the 2022 elections and intervene electoral justice.

According to various witnesses, Bolsonaro came to review and modify the document that would consummate the coup and even had “full knowledge” of a plan prepared by Discoles military to kill, by poisoning, to Lula and other Brazilian authorities.

The plan did not materialize, although, as a last attempt, thousands of extreme right radicals violently invaded the headquarters of the Presidency, Congress and Supreme military

Progressive profile magistrates

If the complaint is accepted, in principle, the case will be tried by the First Chamber of the Supreme Court, composed of magistrates of a clearly progressive profile, headed by the rapporteur of the process, Alexandre de Moraes.

This magistrate has been subject to threats and disqualifications for Bolsonarism since 2022, when he occupied the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) during the process for that year’s elections, in which the Ultra leader was defeated at the polls by Lula.

The First Chamber, in addition, is chaired by Judge Cristiano Zanin, proposed for the Supreme Court in 2023 and that until that moment he was a personal lawyer of the progressive leader.

The other members of the Chamber are Flávio Dino, until the beginning of 2024 Minister of Justice in the Government of Lula, and magistrates Luiz Fux and Carmen Lucia Antunes, also in progressive profile.

Other research

Bolsonaro also faces other ongoing investigations in the criminal sphere.

The Police also filed charges against him for the alleged improper appropriation of valuable jewels that should have been incorporated into the state’s collection and fraud in the Vaccination certificates of the COVID-19.

In addition, electoral justice disabled it until 2030 for delegitimizing democratic institutions and disseminating false news about the electoral process.

However, the captain retired from the army, who declares himself a victim of an alleged judicial “persecution, is confident that Congress, dominated by conservative forces, can clean his name to be able to appear to the presidential 2026.

In fact, this Tuesday met with a group of senators to discuss a possible amnesty for those involved in the events of January 8, 2023 and was consulted by journalists about the imminent complaint of the Prosecutor’s Office against him.

“I have no concern with the accusations, zero,” he said.