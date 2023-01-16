The Prosecutor’s Office claims 223 years in prison for former judge Manuel Penalva and former prosecutor Miguel Ángel Subirán who led the investigation of the Cursach case, the case that investigated for years an alleged plot of collusion between the local police in Palma and the largest nightlife businessman in Mallorca, Bartolomé Cursach. The Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands acquitted all the defendants last month after the Prosecutor’s Office withdrew all the accusations against them at the end of the trial. Now, the same prosecutors are demanding 577 years in prison for the former judge, the former prosecutor and four agents of the Laundering group of the National Police of the Balearic Islands for alleged crimes of revealing secrets, illegal detention, obstruction of justice and judicial prevarication.

The 32-page document, sent to the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands, is signed by Tomás Herranz and Fernando Bermejo, Madrid prosecutors appointed by the State Attorney General’s Office to lead the investigation into their former colleague Subirán and the rest of the researchers. Prosecutors demand 110 years in prison for Penalva for a crime of revealing secrets, fifteen crimes of illegal detention, two of obstruction of justice and one of judicial prevarication. For Subirán they ask for a sentence of 113 years and eight months in jail for the same crimes and one for false testimony. For the four agents of the National Police, the sentences requested range from 71 to 102 years in prison for a rosary of similar crimes.

The public ministry also claims disqualification sentences for the judge and the prosecutor that exceed 150 years for each one, as well as the payment of fines that total around 100,000 euros for the six defendants, who are also asked to pay jointly and severally. to fifteen people who were deprived of liberty for non-pecuniary damages. The letter is added to the one that has already been presented by private accusations, such as that of the businessman Bartolomé Cursach, who claims a sentence of 32 and a half years for Penalva and 37 and a half for Subirán.

Throughout the letter, the prosecutors describe the alleged illegalities committed by the investigators in the case. The prosecutors mention one by one up to 27 alleged leaks that the investigators made to the media that published the information in the form of news. They accuse the former judge of creating a watsapp group to share information about the case that later ended up in the media “without any of the defendants preventing or avoiding such disclosure.”