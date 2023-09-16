The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has recorded a total of six cases of sexual abuse and assault on minors committed in congregations, schools or any other religious institution in the Region of Murcia in recent years. This is clear from the Report of the State Attorney General’s Office for the year 2022, an institution that says it has assumed the institutional commitment to offer a response to the victims of this “criminal reality of unquestionable severity.”

These six cases were processed in the fiscal – not judicial – headquarters. However, the State Attorney General’s Office itself has recognized that the data is “very partial” for two reasons. The first is related to the difficulty of detecting these procedures as there is no specific record for these cases in the procedural management applications of the judicial bodies.

The second reason for the partiality is due to the “limited” temporal space to which the documentation sent belongs, since most of the testimonies refer to procedures that originated in 2021 and 2022, and were only occasionally sent in years previous.

On the occasion of the work carried out in the preparation of the preliminary draft of the Organic Law on the Protection of Children and Adolescents, given the lack of knowledge of the real number of matters of this nature, the need to know the dimension of this phenomenon was raised. For this reason, the FGE asked the higher prosecutor’s offices to identify the criminal proceedings in progress that could be detected in the prosecutor’s offices of their respective territorial areas, initiated both in the judicial and fiscal offices, and that had as their objective the clarification of complaints and/or complaints for the alleged commission of crimes against sexual freedom committed against minors within congregations, schools or any other religious institution.

At the national level, of the 61 investigation proceedings registered in the territorial prosecutor’s offices, 44% were initiated in 2022, 26% in 2021 and the remaining 30% in previous years. Of the 86 preliminary proceedings sent, 18% were initiated in 2022, 29% in 2021 and the remaining 53% in previous years. The events took place in 67% of the cases after the year 2000 and in 33% before 1990.

Of the 20 sentences sent from completed judicial proceedings, 19 of them are convictions, 2 with the agreement of the accused and one was revoked on appeal. Therefore, there are 95% of convictions (18) compared to 5% of acquittals.

Of the total number of archived matters that have been monitored, the FGE records that 32% were archived as criminal liability had expired due to prescription. Of that percentage, 80% was agreed upon by the prosecutor’s office and 20% by the court. Furthermore, 5% were archived by the prosecutor’s office as criminal liability had been extinguished due to the author’s death; 29% were archived because the facts were not proven and, of that percentage, 21% were agreed by the prosecutor’s office and 79% by the court.

27% of the investigation proceedings were archived due to the filing of a complaint or complaint before the Court. An investigation procedure was archived due to lack of complaint by the interested party to the prosecutor’s office (art. 191 CP), and an investigation procedure was archived due to referral to the National Court.

Four arrested for Islamist terrorism in the Region



The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) also counted four detainees for Islamist terrorism in the Region of Murcia of the total of 36 arrests made for this reason throughout the country during 2022.

Specifically, no actions of international Islamist terrorism were recorded throughout Spain during 2022, while counterterrorist activity accounted for 36 detainees in 17 operations or investigations, as reflected in the FGE Report for the year 2022.

We must add four detainees in other countries (Morocco, Austria and Switzerland) as part of the joint operations and the result of the exchange of information with third countries.

2022 marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks in the United States, which marked the confirmation of a repeatedly announced threat against the West and the beginning of a new era of the global fight against terrorism, as indicated by the FGE. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the anniversary is characterized by two aspects at the international level: firstly, by the absence of charismatic leadership in the two reference jihadist organizations, Al QUAEDA and DAESH.

Secondly, the FGE has highlighted that this anniversary is characterized by the media and operational prominence that the DAESH subsidiaries in Afghanistan, Central Africa and Mozambique are gradually consolidating, as well as that of AQ in Somalia.

In this context, the analysis of the criminal activity carried out by those arrested for jihadism in Spain shows a casuistry in which logistical support networks – fundamentally DAESH – predominate in the areas of financing and, mainly, recruitment, indoctrination and recruiting, both in physical and virtual environments.

The fact that these structures did not constitute an imminent threat does not diminish the relevance of their presence in Spain, according to the State Attorney General’s Office, given that their “level of radicalization made them susceptible to becoming, at a given moment, operational or destructive.” provide logistical support to a potential terrorist action.

On the other hand, it is worth noting the transnational links that emerged in a relevant number of cases, as well as the contacts with individuals located in jihadist areas.

Finally, in terms of the geographical distribution of those detained, Catalonia is the first scenario followed by Madrid, Valencia, Andalusia and Melilla. The third position is held by the Basque Country and Ceuta