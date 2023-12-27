The senior prosecutor of the Canary Islands, María Farnés Martínez (Santa Coloma de Farnés, Girona, 64 years old) looks back at what happened in the Canary Islands after the summer. In these final four months of the year there has been the largest number of arrivals of boats with migrants in the history of the Canary Islands, which have made 2023 the record year on the Canary Islands route (37,187 people until December 15, 140.4 % more than in 2022) and have left more than 4,500 unaccompanied migrant minors on the islands. “Juvenile centers cannot become places where the only thing you do is watch time pass,” says the prosecutor, who asks to “give a future” to these kids and points out that the institution is aware that “about 200 minors” were mistakenly sent to adult shelters before the failure to determine their age was detected. After Christmas, Farnés will call a summit with all the administrations involved to address changes in the action protocol.

Ask. How have you experienced the immigration crisis that occurred after the summer in your position?

Answer. In October, a very high number of migrants arrived in the Canary Islands in cayucos and boats, especially to the island of El Hierro, as had never happened before with such intensity and in such a short time. The island was not prepared to take on such a volume of people, which meant that they had to be transferred, fundamentally, to the island of Tenerife. The Government of the Canary Islands was setting up emergency centers where presumed unaccompanied minors could be accommodated. Improvised centers, but necessary to address the humanitarian emergency. It was either this or the street; there were no other alternatives.

Ask. How was care for unaccompanied minors addressed, in your opinion?

Answer. The Tenerife Prosecutor's Office was faced with the initiation of some 1,900 age determination files, something unprecedented. Until then, only 20 radiological tests were being carried out weekly in Tenerife. Furthermore, in the Prosecutor's Office there was great concern about the possibility that adults and minors were mixed in the shelters, so the State Attorney General contacted us to provide us with the necessary means. A Fiscal Commission was created and at the end of October agents from the Civil Guard criminalistics service traveled to Tenerife. This team provided its own material resources to be able to carry out radiological tests on the hand and wrist. In addition, five reinforcement prosecutors were assigned, as well as forensic doctors. The General Directorate of Justice of the Government of the Canary Islands provided material resources, officials and auxiliary personnel (translators) to process the files. And the Canarian Health Service increased the number of health centers where medical tests could be carried out and gave up part of the Hospital del Sur. This operation began at the beginning of November and ended on December 15. In that period, more than 1,000 age determination files were resolved. At this time, some 300 cases remain pending resolution, without prejudice to the fact that more boats and cayucos continue to arrive on our coasts.

Q. There have been cases of minors being mixed with adults in the centers.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

R. Yes. On the one hand, when radiological tests were carried out, it was confirmed that there were a large number of adults who had initially been considered minors. On the other hand, following some visits to the shelters, the prosecutors confirmed that there were minors. The shelters have reported to the Prosecutor's Office about 200 cases that had been considered adults in a first screening and that later, either due to the documentation they exhibited or due to the doubts of the workers themselves, they could be minors. Some files already concluded have had to be reopened.

Q. What has been the role of the Prosecutor's Office that you direct?

R. It has been a task of coordination of all the teams, people and administrations involved in facing the humanitarian crisis. On the one hand, if the Police did not review the alleged minor by taking fingerprints and assigning a NIE, it was not possible for the General Directorate of Child Protection to go to the center authorized for the testing by specialists and, Therefore, the prosecutor could not issue the age determination decree. On the other hand, given the evidence that there were minors mixed with adults in the centers, the Prosecutor's Office issued an instruction urging the adoption of appropriate measures to avoid contact between these two groups. Once the age has been determined, it is essential to provide documentation to these minors so that they can attend school, have a job, play in a soccer league, among other things. Juvenile centers cannot become places where the only thing we do is watch time pass, because, once we assume the guardianship of these people, we must try to give them a future, a job, an education… In short, so that they can access a full life.

Q. What lessons do you draw from this crisis?

R. This humanitarian crisis has taught us several lessons: the first is that letting time pass without properly addressing it is the worst solution. The second is that to face it successfully, the organization and coordination of all administrations is essential, from the first moment. And the third is that it is not an isolated event, but rather it is occurring recurrently and, therefore, we must have adequate and permanent facilities to be able to accommodate the minors who arrive, the Legal Medicine Institutes must be provided with radiological devices to carry out the tests, and adequate interpreters must be permanently available, among other measures.

Q. We have now found ourselves in a situation similar to that of the 2020 crisis. Do you think that what happened after October will be useful for future crises?

R. This is not the first migratory crisis that the archipelago has faced, although it is the first that has fundamentally affected the island of El Hierro. And it is the first in which a very high number of people have arrived in a very short space of time, with the consequent overflow of all the institutions. Undoubtedly, it can and should serve as an example to face future crises. And to that end, after Christmas, the Prosecutor's Office will convene all the administrations involved to establish a protocol of action and means. The situation experienced is a human drama that must be faced in the respective countries of origin, but, as long as we continue to receive the massive arrival of these people in these conditions on the islands, we must provide them with the best possible care.

Limited time special offer Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_