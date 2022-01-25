“Although it is dated in July, we did not have access to the decree until November 4.” This is what the spokesman for the PSRM, Francisco Lucas, pointed out this Tuesday to questions from THE TRUTH, in relation to the decree of filing the complaint regarding the Murcia Parks and Gardens contract, which has transpired almost six months after its signing by part of the Superior Prosecutor of the Region, José Luis Díaz Manzanera. Lucas assures that this is what the lawyer who presented the complaint on behalf of the party transmitted to him. However, these dates do not correspond to those registered by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Sources from the Public Ministry point out that if the resolution appears dated July 28, 2021, the file was transferred to the Socialists’ lawyer by email on August 2. The resolution was not sent to him, but he was told that the investigation was being closed as it was considered that the facts, in view of the existing evidence, did not constitute a crime. On the same August 2 and again on the 31st of that month, the lawyer requested that the content of the decree be transferred to him, something that was authorized on September 20, giving rise to the full remission of the document.

However, about two weeks later -on October 6-, the Municipal Socialist Group sent a press release stating that the investigation against José Ballesta’s team, already closed at that time, was still alive. Before, on September 23, and according to data from the Prosecutor’s Office, the PSOE lawyer had requested the report of the expert test carried out by the Civil Guard and to be able to examine the report presented by the Murcia City Council on June 21.

By decree of October 13, it was then agreed to provide the complainant with a copy of the expert evidence and it was authorized that said report could be consulted ‘in situ’. “We did not know the content of the decree until much later, neither in the Municipal Socialist Group nor the colleagues of the regional formation,” defended the PSOE spokesman in the Murcia City Council, Enrique Lorca, on Monday, surrounded by several party colleagues in the municipal government. If this is really the case, and according to what was stated by the Prosecutor’s Office, they should hold their lawyer to account, although the Socialists have defended on several occasions that it was not their party’s “obligation” to communicate said file to the public.

popular outrage



From the popular ranks they continued this Tuesday questioning the actions of the PSOE leadership in relation to this complaint and in particular the non-communication of the ‘folder’ given to the investigation, as well as the disparity of dates provided by the socialist spokesmen and the Prosecutor’s Office. “A liar is caught before a lame man,” commented the mayor of the PP Antonio Navarro Corchón.