The prosecutor’s office began checking after the appearance of a video with underage girls dancing at the Eternal Flame in Kirov.

how reported on the website of the regional supervisory agency, the check is carried out on the fact of antisocial actions at the memorial complex “Eternal Flame”.

All the circumstances of the offense are established. Based on the results of the check, the actions of the perpetrators will be assessed.

Earlier in the social network “VKontakte” there was a video filmed at the military memorial in Kirov, where three girls performed a dance at the Eternal Flame. The authors of the post reported that the teens filmed videos for TikTok.

In June of this year, in the Primorsky Territory, law enforcement officers carried out an inspection after a video appeared on social networks with a man lying in the bowl of the Eternal Flame. The incident took place in the city of Artyom. The man in the video rests his feet on the star in the center of the bowl, where the Eternal Flame is burning.