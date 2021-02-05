The final account of the prosecutor Pilar Santos has opened this Friday the fifth and last session of the trial of the master’s case, which has been seen for sentence. His words have followed one another like a sledgehammer against the defense of Cristina Cifuentes, former president of the Community of Madrid, who sits on the bench accused of inducing the falsification of the minutes of her final master’s thesis (TFM) at the Rey Juan University Carlos (URJC). “Nothing of what she has stated has been able to be credited.” “There are irregularities that are notorious.” “Because of his position, he did not stain his hands,” he stressed, forcefully, while he was unraveling the evidence that, according to what he maintains, proves the participation of the ex-leader of the PP in the commission of the crime. She asks the court that she be sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

Under the watchful eye of Cifuentes, who has observed the allegation of the public prosecutor from the bench, the prosecutor Santos has first recalled all the “facilities” that were granted to the former Madrid president during the 2011-2012 academic year. He never went to class. He had no contact with any professor. He passed the subjects with some supposed work that he always handed over to the late Enrique Álvarez Conde, the professor in charge of the master’s degree and supposed “brain” of the plot. She always communicated with him by phone, leaving no trace in the email. “Too many irregularities that always benefited them”, has affected the prosecutor. “And this happened only with the students he captured”, given the need he had to get students to continue teaching the degree. In addition, he added, a university official, Amalia Calonge, partner of the former president’s sister, changed the note of the TFM of the policy without having authorization to do so.

This context is essential to reach the key conclusion of the public ministry. Because, once the scandal broke on March 21, 2018, Cifuentes needed to justify that he had completed the master’s degree. “She knew the consequences could be dire.” And then, the record was allegedly urged. “The only, first and last beneficiary of that act was her and her political career. And, as soon as he had that record and his file, he proceeded to display it, ”the prosecutor stated, despite the fact that the popular had never defended the TFM before any court. “He used an official document that he knew did not correspond to reality and introduced it into legal traffic. He directed it to thousands of citizens ”. “She said it herself in a video on Twitter: ‘Things are credited with papers, not with words.”

Prosecutor Pilar Santos. On video, his intervention in the trial.VIDEO: EUROPA PRESS

“The document was created due to the pressure exerted,” the public prosecutor has continued, which then focused its attack on María Teresa Feito, the advisor for the Community of Madrid who attended the university when the scandal broke out, for whom it is also requested three years and three months in jail. The Prosecutor’s Office considers it the nexus between Cifuentes and Cecilia Rosado, the teacher who confessed to the falsification of the record and whom Feito called with “insistence” on March 21, 2018, when the first information that splashed on the then regional president is published.

As Santos recalled, the advisor was not only in the “epicenter” of the management to try to solve the crisis and telephoned Rosado throughout the day, but the URJC leaders assumed that she was speaking on behalf of the Community of Madrid. In addition, one of the witnesses, Andrés Martínez, vice-rector for Planning and Strategy, stated that she was the first to provide the date on which Cifuentes had allegedly defended the TFM: July 2, 2012. That day is precisely the that appears in the falsified document. “And we understand that this date was given to Álvarez Conde or Rosado by someone from the Cifuentes environment,” stressed the public ministry, which has pointed out that, at that time, the leader of the PP was already a sub-delegate of the Government in the Community of Madrid and, therefore, “not just any date was worth it.”

“Feito’s version, [que dice que aquel día se encontraba en la universidad y contactó con los implicados por casualidad], does not hold. The calls to Rosado were constant. The mere ringing of the phone was enough to remind Cecilia that this situation required an immediate solution. The pressure is enough if it is subtle and constant. And more, if the person who exercises it is in power and the person who suffers it does not have mechanisms to protect themselves, ”the prosecutor highlighted. “Nothing of what was manifested by Feito is true.” “Knowing that he had a privileged position, since he had one foot in the Community and the other in the URJC, he tried to fix the situation,” Santos said. “Cifuentes had an obvious interest in saving the situation. She and Feito were in control of the fact. But, because of his position, Cifuentes did not stain his hands, ”the prosecutor concluded.

“Everything was cooked in the bosom of the university”

After the turn of the Prosecutor’s Office, which has been followed by the lawyer for King Juan Carlos – who is also asking for jail for the former president of Madrid – the time for defenses has come. Cifuentes’ lawyer has described the accounts of both accusations as “fragile” and “weak”. In her opinion, not only is there no “direct evidence” against the former leader of the PP (“Rosado does not mention Cifuentes at all and there is no other testimony that does so”), but the evidence against her is not supported. “It has not been proven that the TFM did not exist,” he said. “There have been alternatives that justify the presence of Feito in the crisis cabinet,” he added.

Neither, has clinched the lawyer of the former head of the regional government, it has been proven that it was Cifuentes who “gave birth” to the “criminal idea” of falsifying the record. That is to say, he has argued that it could have occurred to Álvarez Conde during the meeting that took place on March 21 at the URJC, where it was said that “it would be good for that paper to appear”. “The pressure to falsify the document is more attributable to internal interference and demands from the rector, than to the possibility of external influences,” he stated: “Everything was cooked within the university.”

Feito’s defense has maintained a similar line. According to her lawyer, the former adviser of the Community did not go to the URJC on March 21 “as an intermediary, sent or on behalf of the Community of Madrid.” He had simply gone to the university that day to meet another professor. “In the light of the evidence practiced, can it be affirmed beyond a reasonable doubt that Feito acted on the instructions of Cifuentes?” Obviously not. It was neither from the environment nor from the trust of Cifuentes ”, pointed out his lawyer, who has borne the weight of pressure to falsify the act on the deceased Álvarez Conde. In this sense, he recalled that more falsified documents have been found: “It was something everyday [en ese máster]”. And therefore, according to his thesis, it was not necessary for his client and the former president to induce him to make any paper.