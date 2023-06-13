Archive image of Óscar Iván Zuluaga during a press conference in Bogotá. Sebastian Barros (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Prosecutor’s Office reported this Tuesday that it will present a request for a hearing to charge the former Finance Minister and former presidential candidate of the Óscar Iván Zuluaga Democratic Center for allegedly having received, without reporting it, $1,610,000 from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht for his campaign. With that money, they sought to cover the hiring of the Brazilian publicist Duda Mendonça.

The crimes that will be charged against Zuluaga are falsification of a private document, procedural fraud and illicit enrichment. His son David Zuluaga, who served as manager of that presidential campaign, will be charged with a crime, procedural fraud.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, in 2014, when Zuluaga was facing Juan Manuel Santos in the campaign for the Presidency, the Uribista candidate met in his apartment in Bogotá with Eleuterio Antonio Martorelli, then an Odebrecht director in Colombia. In those meetings, it was supposedly agreed that the Brazilian multinational would pay under the table for part of the services provided by publicist José Eduardo Cavalcanti de Mendonça, Duda Mendonça, to the campaign.

In this way, Odebrecht, also implicated in similar cases in other Latin American countries, allegedly deposited $1,610,000 into an account that Mendonça had in Panama, as part of a campaign payment. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Zuluaga “was aware of the illegal contribution,” and in the campaign accounting that he presented to the National Electoral Council (CNE, the entity that controls the elections in the country), he omitted that payment. Thanks to that, he managed to obtain a replacement of 25,000 million pesos for the votes he had obtained, and led the CNE into error, which closed an investigation that was underway for the same case.

The Prosecutor’s Office also accuses former minister Cecilia Álvarez-Correa

The prosecution body also announced the indictment of charges against Juan Manuel Santos’ Transportation Minister, Cecilia Álvarez-Correa, for allegedly having obtained personal benefits and favored the contractor consortium (which included Odebrecht) on the highway between the municipalities de Ocaña (Norte de Santander) and Gamarra (Cesar), on Ruta del Sol II.

Supposedly, Álvarez-Correa, who was in charge of the portfolio between 2012 and 2014, endorsed the inclusion of two addendums (addendums to an already signed contract) that added the section between Ocaña and Gamarra to the original highway project. With these adjustments, Álvarez-Correa allegedly favored the consortium that was building that section of the so-called Ruta del Sol, the road that connects the center of the country with the Caribbean coast, since they received additional works directly, without participating in a tender. It could also have benefited a fluvial transport project on the Magdalena River, which sought to open a terminal in Gamarra. For this reason, the crime of undue interest in the execution of contracts will be charged.

For the same case, an investigation was filed against the former Minister of Education Gina Parody ―Álvarez-Correa’s partner―, who had been denounced for allegedly having participated in the meeting of the National Council for Economic and Social Planning (CONPES). which gave the green light to the Ruta del Sol plan and allowed the section between Ocaña and Gamarra to be added. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, there is no evidence to demonstrate illegal conduct on the part of Parody.

