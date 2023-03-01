The entry of the shuttle bus into the courthouse in Vladivostok could have occurred due to a technical malfunction. On Wednesday, March 1, the prosecutor’s office of Primorye announced this on its Telegram channel.

“The prosecutor’s office of the city organized an inspection, based on the results of which it will give a fundamental assessment of the fulfillment of the requirements of the legislation in the organization of passenger transportation, including the completeness of the pre-trip technical inspection of vehicles,” the department noted.

According to available information, the driver of the bus, moving along route No. 95, lost control and crashed into the facade of the building at 7 Okeansky Prospekt in Vladivostok, where the building of the regional court is located.

Earlier that day, information appeared about an accident in Vladivostok involving a bus that crashed into a building. Firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident, after which a tow truck arrived behind the car.

According to eyewitnesses, several windows of the bus flew out from the impact.