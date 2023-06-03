Saturday, June 3, 2023, 09:56



The program ‘The prosecutor with you’, which aims to publicize the functions of the figure of the prosecutor as responsible for the defense of the rights of all citizens, ended yesterday with the recognition of the eleven educational centers that have hosted the talks this course .

This program, a pioneer in Spain, is developed by the Ministry of Education and the Regional Prosecutor’s Office and since its inception, in 2020, 12,153 students and teachers have participated.

During this school year there have been 4,951 students and 211 teachers, from 63 educational centers that have attended these conferences, given by the superior prosecutor of the Region of Murcia, José Luis Díaz Manzanera.