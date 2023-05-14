The prosecutor’s office of the Samara region announced an inspection into the fact of a fire on the territory of the Ferroni plant in Togliatti. The relevant information was published on May 13 in Telegram channel departments.

It is noted that within the framework of the event it is planned to establish possible violations of fire safety legislation at the enterprise. Based on the results of the audit, the supervisory authority will assess the actions of responsible officials and decide on response measures.

Vladimir Isaev, prosecutor of the Komsomolsk district of Tolyatti, is currently at the scene. He coordinates the activities of law enforcement and emergency services.

Earlier that day, it was reported that the group of firefighters had increased to 314 people and 69 pieces of equipment. In addition, an additional Syzran fire train was involved in extinguishing work at the Togliatti plant.

The fire at the plant at 3, Povolzhsky highway in the Komsomolsky district became known on the evening of May 13. Initially, the fire area, according to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, was 1 thousand square meters. m, but subsequently reached 20 thousand square meters. m.

The fire was assigned the third rank of complexity. According to preliminary data, there were no dead or injured. Rescuers evacuated 15 people from the burning building.

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Samara Region also added that the roof had partially collapsed in the building of the paint shop at the enterprise.