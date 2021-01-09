Prosecutors are coordinating work at the site of the avalanche in Norilsk, a prosecutor’s check is being carried out. RIA News.

The prosecutor’s office of the Krasnoyarsk Territory organized an inspection in connection with an avalanche in the Talnakh region of Norilsk. According to preliminary data, there were five houses under the snow.

Currently, one person has been rescued, and work is underway to find other victims.

It was previously reported that rescuers found a body at a ski base in Norilsk child. A spokesman for the company that operates a private tourist base added that six more people could be under the rubble.

The day before, an avalanche came down in the area of ​​the Otdelnaya Mountain ski complex in Norilsk. As a result of the incident, a teenager was injured, he was hospitalized in serious condition.

Later, under a snow block, rescuers found the body of a woman who is the mother of the injured young man. It was also reported that the woman’s husband and one and a half year old son were missing.