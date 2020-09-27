The prosecutor’s office initiated an investigation into an accident involving a regular bus and a truck in the Zelenograd district of the Kaliningrad region. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the regional office.

According to the information source, representatives of all emergency services are now working on the spot, to clarify all the circumstances of the incident, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Igor Illarionov personally arrived there. In turn, the police opened a criminal case under the article on violation of traffic rules after a major accident.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the accident has increased from six to seven.

A regular bus and a truck with sand collided on Sunday afternoon on a section of the Pereslavskoye-Yantarny highway near the village of Kumachevo. The accident killed seven people, including a nine-year-old child. In addition, about eight people were injured of varying severity.

According to the information of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the bus drove into the oncoming lane and made a tangential collision with a sand truck. It should be added that the drivers of both vehicles died on the spot.