The Moscow prosecutor’s office organized a check on the fact of an accident involving a passenger bus that occurred on Marksistskaya Street in the center of the capital. On Wednesday, April 14, reports press service departments.

“During the inspection, all the reasons and circumstances of the incident will be established, and an assessment will be made of the compliance by the responsible persons of the branch with the requirements of the legislation on road safety, including when organizing pre-trip inspections of drivers,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Prosecutorial response measures, as noted, will be taken if there are appropriate grounds.

The accident happened earlier on Wednesday. A passenger bus crashed into a lighting mast.

The regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that as a result of the accident, eight people were injured, among them seven passengers and the driver, the condition of the latter was assessed as serious.

The press service of the traffic police department added that after the accident, hospitalization was demanded by seven people, including the driver.

The Moscow Department of Transport, in turn, said that the passengers did not have any serious injuries, but only bruises. The driver, whom the emergency services had to remove from the wrecked interior of the bus, was diagnosed with bruises of the head and legs.

The preliminary cause of the accident is a sharp deterioration in the health of the bus driver. In Mosgortrans they intend to conduct an official check on the fact of the incident.