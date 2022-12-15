In the city of Borzya, Trans-Baikal Territory, an inspection is being carried out into the fact of the latest accident that occurred at the central boiler house. This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office.

The accident occurred the night before, on December 14, and led to the shutdown of boiler No. 2. A drop in air temperature is recorded in the houses, and prosecutors also note other consequences of the incident.

An inspection has been organized, representatives of the prosecutor’s office will evaluate the actions of the persons who caused the accident.

As the IA specifies ChitaMedia, in November, the regional department of Rostekhnadzor revealed many violations at the boiler house related to the malfunction of the boilers. The responsible official was brought to administrative responsibility.

“This afternoon, at the central boiler house, after the judicial compulsion of the prosecutor’s office, the repair of boiler No. 3 was completed, at the moment it has been put into operation and is in operation along with boiler No. 1,” the prosecutor’s office also noted.

In addition, the city court is considering a lawsuit from the supervisory authority to repair boilers No. 1 and 2. The situation is under the control of the regional prosecutor.