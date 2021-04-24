The prosecutor’s office of Yekaterinburg organized an inspection in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge on the roadway. On Saturday, April 24, the press service of the Sverdlovsk regional prosecutor’s office…

It is noted that the supervisory authority intends to establish “when the bridge was repaired or inspected for the stability of its structure.”

According to the prosecutor’s office, there were no pedestrians on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

In addition, the governor of the Sverdlovsk region, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, gave instructions to eliminate the consequences of the incident. In particular, the regional Ministry of Transport was instructed to promptly organize “interdepartmental interaction with relevant departments to organize a detour of the scene of the incident and regulate traffic, as well as to clear the roadway from the fallen structure,” the department of information policy of the region reports.

A pedestrian bridge collapsed near the 46th km of the Yekaterinburg ring road. According to preliminary data, a MAN truck with a semi-trailer trawl transported medium-sized oversized cargo (equipment for processing and sorting stones).

Two wheels of the car burst at the same time while driving under the bridge, which caused the load to be thrown up. The load touched the upper part of the structure, as a result of which it collapsed onto the roadway. Because of what happened on the road, a traffic jam was formed for several kilometers.

There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the accident.