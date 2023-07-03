The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has filed an appeal against the ruling of the Valencia Court on the so-called Alqueria case, which acquitted the former socialist president of the Provincial Council Jorge Rodríguez and 14 other people (both from the PSOE and from Compromís) accused of hiring like-minded people “outside the law”. The prosecutor not only appeals the ruling but requests that the trial be repeated with another court.

The sentence, handed down two days after the regional elections despite the fact that the trial ended on November 22, has as its main protagonist Jorge Rodríguez, who revalidated an absolute majority at the head of the Ontinyent City Council with the Ens Uneix party, which he founded after being suspended from membership of the PSPV-PSOE precisely for this case and when his decision is crucial for the left to maintain the Diputación de Valencia, the only great center of power that it would not lose in the Valencian Community.

“The sentence contains a series of factual statements that determine the meaning of the ruling, which have no legal basis and contradict essential norms of the legal system that tend to prevent precisely what the sentence handed down considers valid,” says the prosecutor in his brief.

All the defendants were acquitted after the Court of Valencia considered that although “the seams could be forced in a contractual modality that, perhaps, was not the most appropriate for the functions, faculties and powers that the people hired, or some of them , they were going to hold” (…) “the option for this contracting modality, is not a flagrant and clamorous legal infraction, as required by the crime of prevarication, nor can it constitute a crime of falsehood”. “We cannot take it as proven that the new Imelsa structure was due to the need or willingness to hire certain people as a way of paying favors or granting perks. We consider, rather, that the order was reversed,” the ruling states.

However, the prosecutor believes that the court erred in its appreciation and believes that the contracts were made “due to the political ideology of the parties”, which he considers to be contrary “to the legal requirements established by the legislator precisely to avoid political clientelism ”.

The ruling states: “We cannot take it as proven that the new structure of Imelsa (public company) was due to the need or willingness to hire certain people as a way of paying favors or granting perks. Rather, we consider that the order was reversed”, he affirms. The prosecutor considers that this consideration is not correct either: “The chronology of the events is in reverse,” he points out in his appeal. And he insists that the hiring criteria was political and that the court has “sweetened” reality.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The “factual and legal statements that do not conform to the applicable legislation”, in addition to what the prosecutor considers to be the omission of assessment of a report and various statements, Anti-Corruption requests the reversal of the trial and its repetition with another court .