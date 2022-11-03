In the first row and from the left, Esperanza Aguirre, Lucía Figar and Salvador Victoria, in 2011. Samuel Sanchez

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has asked the National High Court to re-indict in the punic case five former senior PP officials, including former Madrid councilors Salvador Victoria and Lucía Figar, investigated for their alleged participation in a corrupt plot hatched from the institutions run by the party. The investigating judge Manuel García-Castellón agreed last October to file the case against them when he concluded that there is not enough evidence to put them on the bench, but the public ministry asks the Criminal Chamber to revoke said decision.

In a letter dated October 24, signed by the three prosecutors in the case and to which EL PAÍS had access, the public prosecution appeals part of the indictment issued by García-Castellón in Separate Piece 9 of Púnica, which focuses on the irregular financing of the PP of Madrid and in a part of the works of reputation on-line paid with public money for the benefit of members of the formation. In that resolution, the magistrate not only filed the investigation against these five former high-ranking popular officials —to which the Prosecutor’s Office now opposes—, but against a total of 71 people: among them, Esperanza Aguirre and Ignacio González, former presidents of the Community from Madrid. In this way, in the end, he only proposed to try eight defendants.

The public ministry does not appeal the dismissal of the two former heads of government, since the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office itself concluded that it did not have evidence to prosecute them. However, it does ask the Criminal Chamber to revoke the file on Lucía Figar, former Minister of Education; Salvador Victoria, former Minister of the Presidency and Justice; Pablo Balbín, former press chief of the Ministry of Education; Manuel Pérez, former Deputy Minister of Education; and Luis Sánchez, former director of the Madrid+D Foundation for Knowledge. Anticorruption also asks that the dismissal issued for María Luisa de Madariaga, one of the businesswomen involved in the plot, be annulled.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested in July to send Salvador Victoria to trial, considering that there are indications that he was “knowledgeable, beneficiary and promoter” of the contracts with Alejandro de Pedro, the computer scientist who was paid with public funds to do reputable work in internet for party charges. But García-Castellón did not accept it. According to the magistrate, it has not “been proven”: “No solid evidence has been collected to support that it was Victoria who gave the order for these payments to be made,” said the judge.

A thesis that refutes the public ministry. Anti-corruption affirms that the former Minister of the Presidency was a beneficiary of the reputation work on-line and, in addition, there are telephone conversations in the summary that implicate him. Among them, with De Pedro. “From them, a presumed implication is deduced in the way in which [el informático] He had to charge for certain work carried out for politicians of the PP in Madrid through ICM (Computer Science and Communications Agency), Canal Isabel II and the Indra company, ”explain the prosecutors.

The reason for requesting that the dismissal of the other four former PP officials be annulled starts from a different point. In the first place, the Prosecutor’s Office maintains that Figar, Balbín, Sánchez and Pérez were not charged in Separate Piece 9 of the summary, but in 10, in which another part of the works is investigated. on-line provided by De Pedro —this line of research focuses on those concerning the municipalities of Madrid, Valencia, Denia, Gandía, Castellón, Valdemoro, Coslada, Alcobendas, Majadahonda, and those that occurred in the Ministry of Education of the CAM and in Ibero-American third countries—. Therefore, according to Anticorruption, dismissing the case against them in Section 9 “infringes all procedural guarantees.”

But, in addition, the prosecutors maintain that there is sufficient evidence against these four. They promoted, authorized and “fractionated contracts” to grant them to the computer scientist, exposes the public ministry, which again indicates that Figar, very close to Esperanza Aguirre, is the great beneficiary. On October 24, after learning of Judge García-Castellón’s decision to dismiss her, the former Minister of Education stated in The Spanish: “I was very high and a process happens to you that is an outrage.”