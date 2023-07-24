Monday, July 24, 2023, 12:41 p.m.



Updated 1:00 p.m.

Surprising movement of the Prosecutor’s Office only hours after the general elections. The Public Ministry announced this Monday of electoral hangover that it has requested the Supreme Court to issue again a search and arrest warrant and imprisonment against Carles Puigdemont Casamajó and the former counselor Antoni Comín, including an international search and arrest warrant “in case it were necessary to process an extradition request”, as well as a European arrest and surrender order regarding the two accused by the separatist process of 2017.

The decision of the Prosecutor’s Office to ‘resuscitate’ the judicial offensive to bring Puigdemont back to Spain occurs when the former president of the Generalitat and leader of Junts has become a key piece for the future governability of Spain, since the abstention of the seven deputies of the Catalan formation are essential for a hypothetical investiture of Pedro Sánchez.

The Public Ministry completely disassociated the decision to request to reactivate the orders against Puigdemont and Ponsatí with the electoral process and remarked that the request to the investigating judge of the process in the Supreme Court, Pablo Llarena, is motivated exclusively by the ruling of the General Court of the European Union of July 5, 2023 that withdraws the immunity of both MEPs.

Although this sentence can be appealed in cassation before the Court of Justice of the Union, the appeal has no suspensive effect, so taking into account the personal situation of both – fled from justice and in absentia – it is appropriate to issue international and European arrest warrants again with respect to both prosecuted for the crimes specified in the order of January 12, 2023.

