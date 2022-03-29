The leader of the independent party Democracia Ourensana (DO), Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, during the investiture. brais lorenzo

Six months after having filed a complaint for embezzlement of public funds against the mayor of Ourense, Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, the Prosecutor’s Office requests the dismissal of the case. Where initially the public ministry saw a crime for the diversion of almost 100,000 euros that it claimed that Jácome had diverted those of his municipal group from the municipal accounts during his years in the opposition (between 2015 and 2019), now he sees a legal action. The file request occurs at the end of the investigation carried out by Judge Luis Doval, who just a few days ago requested to withdraw from the case by signing Jácome as an adviser to his wife.

The Ourense Prosecutor’s Office decided to sue Jácome after carrying out an investigation for almost a year based on an anonymous complaint and finding allegedly criminal conduct by the councilman. At that time, the public ministry maintained that during his years in the opposition, the current mayor had diverted items from the municipal group in his name and transferred to Auria TV, which he owns, various checks with the appearance of advertising and propaganda expenses corresponding to Ourense Democracy (DO).

Jácome himself boasted to Judge Doval that he had done so, convinced that it is legal and ethical that, as a businessman, he should negotiate advertising rates with himself as a politician. “Where is it written that it is illegal for me to have a television and I charge whoever wants to hire me for those services?” He maintained when the Prosecutor’s Office filed the complaint. And he elaborated: “Those of us who form DO believe that the most convenient thing is to spend the money where we consider the most profitable, which is Auria TV. We did it, we do it and we will continue to do it”.

Now the public ministry agrees with him since it considers that the movements in the accounts are justified and that there is “no incriminating evidence”, as announced by Jácome. The public ministry also recalls that all the invoices that were subject to payment appear in the accounts of Democracia Orensana and that they were contributed at the time to the Court of Auditors, which did not raise any objection in this regard.

Sources from the Prosecutor’s Office of the Superior Court of Justice of Galicia (TSXG) have confirmed the request for dismissal after it was announced by Jácome himself in a press release and on his social networks. “Through a clear and forceful report, the Prosecutor’s Office examines each and every one of the movements of funds made by Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, considering that said movements are justified and that there is no incriminating evidence,” the statement said.

The decision of the file corresponds to the court. However, the investigator of the case, Luis Doval, requested to leave five days ago, as soon as his wife, Guadalupe Ucha, began working as temporary staff of the City Council as an adviser to the government group chaired by Jácome. Ucha had already been hired by Jácome as an advisor in 2020, after her husband acquitted the alderman in another case, but she stopped when she started this new instruction.

The Provincial Court has yet to rule on Judge Doval’s request for inhibition. If he accepts it, the case would fall to another trial court in Ourense, which will have to decide whether to keep it or file it as the Prosecutor’s Office is now requesting.