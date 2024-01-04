On December 1, the Prosecutor's Office presented the report requesting the provisional file of the case. Previously, he had received a police report that reflected that everything indicated that the two deaths occurred as a result of the terrorist act by Hamas.

It will be the Investigative Court number 3 that determines whether it follows the criteria of the Public Ministry or if it rejects it and decides to continue with the investigation of the two deaths. If the investigation was archived, as it was a provisional dismissal, it could be reopened in the event that new evidence about the cause arrived.

Start of investigation



The head of the Investigative Court number 3, María Tardón, accepted the case, understanding that the National Court was the competent court to investigate the facts. It was at that same moment when she determined the secret of the investigation into the deaths of Maya Villalobo and Iván Illarramendi. However, at that time, it was still thought that this second had not died but that he was kidnapped by Hamas.

Maya Villalobo was serving in the Israeli forces at the time of the attack. This young woman, of Andalusian origin, had dual nationality. For her part, Illarramendi, 46, was in this part of the world because she resided in the Kissufim kibbutz, near Gaza.

The latter disappeared along with his wife, a Chilean national, whom the magistrate also agreed to include in the investigation. But last November it was confirmed that both were murdered by Hamas during the terrorist attack on October 7 and at no time were they kidnapped. The bodies of both were identified just a month after the terrorist attack.