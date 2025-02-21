The Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Court Supreme that does not admit the appeal presented by the PSPV-PSOE against the absolution of the former president of the Valencian Generalitat Francisco Camps issued by the National Court in the framework of the last of the ‘Gürtel Case.

Last October, the PSOE announced a resource of cassation before the High Court against the Judgment of May 27 that acquitted the former popular ‘leader of the crime of influence peddling in an ideal contest with prevarication of the one who had been accused in the trial of the’ Gürtel case ‘related to the contracts awarded to the company Orange Market, belonging to the plot.

In the resource signed by the former PSPV-PSOE deputy Carmen Ninenet and Cristina Morenothe Socialists, who exercised the popular accusation in the view, wielded, among other issues, that in the sentence there has ; In addition to the violation of the law or broken form.

They understood that the extenuating very qualified analogical confession Regarding the defendants or that there is a “manifest contradiction” between the facts that are considered proven, as well as the “indeterminacy and confusion” of their statements regarding the participation of certain accused, in opposition to the consignment of facts with concepts that, due to its legal nature, “predetermine the ruling.”









However, in a letter dated on February 17 and to which Europa Press has had access, the prosecutor points out that the sentence appealed dedicates folios 77 to 187 to break down for each of the accused the assessment of the evidence carried out to your condemnation or acquittal.

“Well, it may or may not agree with this assessment, but what cannot be affirmed – as it does,” it has not been motivation. What if one would be (option that has not been used) is to raise a reason for error in the assessment of the evidence, (…) if indicated, of course, documents that work in cars that demonstrate the mistake of the judge without being contradicts for other evidence, ”he argues.

In addition, consider that accordance of several of the accused At the beginning of the oral view of the trial, it did not generate helplessness for the remaining ones.

«In our case, the oral trial was held as if there had been no compliance with the qualification that certain defendants confessed to the facts and were still the penalties requested by the Fiscal Ministry. The popular accusation was able to practice the evidence that, having been admitted, had a convenient. There has been no helplessness, or procedural because there is no access to the appeal (this cassation challenge is an example of this), nor material because the judgment of instance determines because crimes are convicted of the defendants ».

Yes the entrepreneurs were convicted

For all this, the prosecutor is interested in the inadmissibility of the appeal for cassation in imposes the coasts on the recurring.

With the sentence issued by the National Court, Francisco Camps It ended a Judicial journey without having been convicted in any of the various causes in which he has been investigated and tried.

The room in changed Yeah that condemned to the leader of the Gürtel, Francisco Correato its ‘number two’, Pablo Crespoand the head of Orange Market, Álvaro Pérez ‘The mustaches’, two years and three months in prison after the agreement in accordance with the prosecution of the Prosecutor’s Office.