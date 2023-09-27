The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court has directly opposed the request of the Association for the Defense of the Valley of the Fallen (ADVC) to paralyze the exhumations of victims of the Civil War and the Dictatorship that are being carried out in the complex of Wallhanger (San Lorenzo de El Escorial). The department led by chief prosecutor Jesús Alonso considers that it could represent a “harm to the victims’ right to the truth and reparation.”

The Public Ministry has sent its letter to the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the National Court, the competent body, after the group chaired by Pablo Linares appealed the refusal of the central court, on July 27, to admit the requested precautionary measure and suspend the disinterments.

The administrative appeal presented by the association against the National Heritage resolution was registered on June 23, a period of time in which there have already been 12 exhumations although the initial objective was 128. For this reason, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has alleged that the Suspension of the technicians’ actions would in itself generate “evident damage to the victims’ right to truth and reparation and, specifically, to the fulfillment of the Public Administration’s duty to proceed with the location, exhumation and identification of the victims.” missing persons”, contained in the Democratic Memory Law.

It was last June when the Government began work to unearth the victims of the Civil War and the Dictatorship in the Cuelgamuros Valley. On March 13, the Supreme Court gave the green light to the exhumations by rejecting the appeal presented by the Francisco Franco Foundation, the last obstacle that stopped the extraction of the bodies.

However, the Association for the Defense of the Valley of the Fallen continues to fight and demands that the work be stopped “until all the families of those buried in the basilica cemetery are informed of the manipulations and actions that took place.” “They are going to perform on the remains of their ancestors.” The precautionary measure, they argued, “is urgent, since this lawsuit would be of no use if during the processing of the trial the mortal remains of deceased third parties are manipulated, lost or mixed up without the knowledge of the interested parties,” according to the appeal.

Appellant’s allegations



The family members represented by the ADVC argue that the National Heritage resolution of June 16 “harms” the “jurisdictional protection of the fundamental rights of the person.” The association recalls that “it is in charge of multiple families whose ancestors are buried in all 23 burial spaces, as we have been accredited by National Heritage, to exercise whatever civil and/or criminal actions may correspond to them to avoid the manipulation of the corpses of their ancestors without their prior notification, giving them express and written knowledge and authorization to that effect.

The ADVC points out that “it is not opposed to any exhumation that is carried out in accordance with current legislation”, but “demands absolute respect for the relatives of all those buried who do not wish to be transferred, and also respect for the remains themselves who are not to be exhumed by anyone”, demanding “in summary their right to rest in peace with respect for their dignity, which should not be discriminated against or ignored, in accordance with article 10 of the Spanish Constitution.”

The forensic work culminated on August 20 with the burial of the remains of 12 victims in Pajares de Adaja (Ávila), two of them unidentified, and continue in Cuelgamuros to date without any new findings having emerged.

The appeal recalls that the 2016 judicial order that authorized the exhumations of the Lapeña brothers – and has given rise to the rest of the actions – “makes it clear that it is not reliably proven” that their “mortal remains rest in the Valley of the Fallen.” and even that “there is no reliable evidence that they were found in the initial mass graves” (in Zaragoza). Likewise, Heritage indicated that “there is no data relating to the mortal remains with these names.”

Furthermore, they recall that the 2011 Commission of Experts estimated that “the deterioration of the crypts and columbaria, together with the volume of buried remains, makes individualized identification practically impossible as a general rule.” And they also criticized the “absolute obscurantism” of National Heritage and highlights the “partisan and political use” in “such a delicate matter.”