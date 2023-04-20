Josep Antoni Gómez Muro. Josep Ramon Aguirre / OCV

The Prosecutor’s Office requests three years in prison for a former president of the Official College of Veterinarians of Barcelona (COVB) for diverting funds from the entity to “enrich himself”. José Antonio Gómez Muro, who was its top manager between 2012 and 2016, paid money from veterinarians to shell companies for alleged reform works that were never carried out. The diverted money amounts to 1.4 million euros, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, which also accuses the ex-treasurer Jorge Vilà and three other people for unfair administration and document falsification.

The president and treasurer took advantage of their positions to devise a plan that allowed them to profit from the fees of the veterinarians. They executed it “without the knowledge or consent” of the COVB governing board or the general assembly of partners. Gómez and Vilà paid the false invoices for supposed improvement works in the school facilities that were presented to them by three people they trusted, also accused: Pedro S., Damián P. and Antonio Ortiz. The latter was the owner of up to five different companies supposedly dedicated to construction, but which did not have any activity. “They did not have the means or workers to carry out the works they charged for,” concludes the Prosecutor’s Office.

Damián P. was the man who coordinated the alleged works and who personally brought the false invoices to the organization’s headquarters. He delivered them to the secretary, who had received precise instructions from Gómez to notify him quickly and “thus being able to make the payment immediately and apart from the remittance of the other payments”, according to the letter of the COVB, which acts as the injured party the private prosecution in the case and requests a higher penalty than the Prosecutor’s Office for those who emptied their funds: seven years in prison.

One of the companies used, Serviselva, collected more than 800,000 euros from the school in those five years. The invoices supposedly corresponded to improvement work at the school. They were projects whose execution was often difficult to verify: embellishing the sign with the letters of the school on the façade of the building, replacing the plates of a false ceiling with newer aluminum ones or executing the “fixing of the existing shelves in the warehouse, placement by drilling and hole in the wall”, to cite just a few examples.

None of that was done. The money allegedly ended up in the pockets of the five defendants. The Prosecutor’s Office requests three years in prison for unfair administration in a contest with false documents and the payment of joint compensation of 1.4 million. It does not go into analyzing, however, where the money could have gone. Yes, it does, with the limitations of the investigation, the document of the COVB, prepared by the criminal lawyers Emilio Zegrí and Alessio Castellano. The money that came to Ortiz’s companies was withdrawn by him in cash. In 2015, for example, Atlantis Habitatges Catalunya —one of the shell companies— invoiced the school for alleged works for 137,000 euros; that year, Ortiz withdrew 121,000 euros in cash and issued bearer checks for another 16,000 euros that he himself collected at the teller window.

Banks are required to report when they detect cash movements of more than 3,000 euros. That was the thread that allowed the Tax Agency to open an investigation and verify that the defendants declared sales whose amounts “coincided” with the cash withdrawals detected by the banks. In July 2018, during the inspection, the Treasury informed the College of Veterinarians that, since 2012, it had been paying false invoices. In the end, the first loser was the collegiate body, which had to face a series of additional tax settlements (VAT and companies) for those invoices.

Thanks to the communication from the Treasury, the board of directors learned of the facts, immediately dismissed Goméz and Vilà and launched an investigation. The general assembly endorsed that decision and agreed, in September of that same year, to take action against the treasurer and the president, who in addition to being a veterinarian came to coordinate the Generalitat’s programs in the Bages region. In the trial, among other witnesses, Marta Legido, the legal representative of the association who, when the scandal broke out, was in charge of the investigations, will testify. The COVB has about 2,5000 and is financed mainly with professional fees and training activities.

