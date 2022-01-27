The The Peruvian prosecutor’s office asked the justice this Thursday to prohibit leaving the country for 18 months to four directors of the Spanish oil company Repsol while the investigations into the oil spill in the sea on January 15 are progressing.

A Preparatory Investigation Court will evaluate this same Thursday afternoon the request for “I prevented from leaving the country for 18 months against the general manager of the La Pampilla Refinery, [el ciudadano español] Jaime Fernández-Cuesta Luca de Tena,” reported the Judiciary on Twitter.

The spill of some 6,000 barrels of crude oil, described as an “ecological disaster” by the Peruvian government, occurred while the Italian-flagged tanker “Mare Doricum” was unloading at the La Pampilla refinery in Ventanilla, 30 km north of Lima. , owned by Repsol. The company attributed the accident to waves caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Read more: Xiomara Castro: “Today the Government of the people begins” in Honduras

The ship is now anchored, with a prohibition to set sail, in front of the port of Callao, next to Lima, while hundreds of brigade members clean the oil on twenty beaches.

Supervisory entities

The spilled oil has killed an undetermined number of fish and seabirds, and left hundreds of artisanal fishermen unable to work, who have staged protests against the Spanish company.

The request of the prosecution includes three Peruvian directors of the oil company, who are also “investigated for the alleged crime of environmental pollution,” said the Judiciary.

They are Renzo Tejada Mackenzie (head of the refinery’s maritime terminal 2), Gisela Posadas Jhong (quality and environment manager) and José Reyes Ruiz (safety manager).

The request to justice was made by prosecutor Ariel Tapia, who affirmed that “it is necessary” to also investigate possible responsibilities of the Peruvian inspection bodies, such as the directorate of port captaincies.

the procurator [abogado litigante] of the Ministry of the Environment, Julio César Guzmán, explained that the crime of environmental contamination “has a penalty of 4 to 5 years.”

However, he clarified that the crime “in aggravated form can go up from 6 to 7 years”, since Repsol bosses allegedly initially provided “false information” about the spill to the authorities.

According to the prosecution, the oil company initially said that “six gallons” of crude oil (24 liters) had been spilled, but later it was found that there were about 6,000 barrels (almost one million liters).

Repsol informed the press the day after the incident that it was a “limited spill”, and that at the time of the leak the security protocols were activated and its brigades managed to control “the incident” on the same day 15.

Prosecutor Tapia’s request will be resolved by the Ventanilla Investigation Court.

common pot on dock

The spilled crude spread along the coast to Chancay, 60 km from the refinery, affecting more than 20 beaches.

On the Chacra y Mar beach, in Chancay, a red flag waved as a sign that it is forbidden to be on the sand or enter the sea, as in other affected areas.

On the Chancay pier, the artisanal fishermen prepared this Thursday a common pot for the lunch of some 50 families, since they have not had any income for 12 days.

“The areas from where the fishermen bring their bread for each day are affected. The workers that we fillet do not have a job”Katy Medina told AFP.

“Citizens no longer trust the fish, because they say that the fish are contaminated. All this is affecting society itself,” lamented the 33-year-old worker.

Captain’s Letters

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Tuesday that the oil company “has to pay for the damage to the population and nature,” and the next day his Environment Minister, Rubén Ramírez, warned that the sanctions “could even lead to the stoppage of the company” in the country.

For his part, the captain of the “Mare Doricum”, the Italian Giacomo Pisani, complained “about the lack of reaction and response from those in charge of the refinery” at the time of the spill, according to his letters published by the Lima newspaper El Comercio.

In his letters and in dialogue with three Peruvian ministers on board the ship, including Ramírez, the captain “reported nine irregularities and bad practices committed by Repsol, which would have caused the environmental disaster,” the newspaper said Thursday.

A second leak of some eight barrels of crude oil occurred on Tuesday while work was being carried out on an underwater pipeline at the refinery to investigate the accident on January 15, but Repsol denied that it was a “new oil spill.”

Read more: The international silence regarding the trials of minors in Cuba is “unacceptable”