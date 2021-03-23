Rodrigo Rato leaves the Soto del Real prison. SANTI BURGOS

The Special Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption and Organized Crime has requested between 61 and 83 years in prison for Rodrigo Rato for repeated crimes against the Public Treasury, a crime of money laundering, punishable insolvency, corruption and falsification of documents. In a letter, it indicates that the former vice president of the Government hid assets from the treasury since 1999, through various companies, including the Irish Red Rose Investment, the Panamanian Red Rose Finantial and Westcastle Corporation and the British Vivaway Limited. With these companies, Rato would have carried out continuous financial investment activities through a multitude of bank accounts opened in the Bahamas, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Monaco, among other places, in an operation unknown by the Public Treasury and that would have constituted taxable events from 2005 to 2015. The total of the quotas allegedly defrauded for which Rato is accused amounts to 8,586,121.67 euros.

The prosecutor’s indictment describes the particularly relevant collaboration that Santiago Alarcó Canosa, Rato’s ex-brother-in-law, and the tax advisor Domingo Plazas Ruiz had in such operations; the first managing the accounts abroad and managing corporate structures that served the interests of Rato and the second managing the Spanish company Kradonara, a subsidiary of Vivaway Limited, and organizing the repatriation of part of the laundered amounts through omnibus accounts (a instrument used by international investors) titled by the trust Gibraltarian Finsbury.

The documentation intervened in the entries and records made on April 16, 2015 at the domicile of Rato and at the headquarters of its companies in Madrid, as well as at the headquarters of Plaza Abogados in Madrid and Sotogrande, revealed that Rato has also titled accounts in the United States and Switzerland unknown to the Spanish treasury, which has operated through accounts in low-tax territories such as the Isle of Man, Kuwait and Curaçao and which has allegedly used financial structures to carry out covert cross-border movements of money through trust and opaque companies, according to the prosecution’s account.

All the amounts hidden from the Treasury would have been, in addition, the object of laundering mechanisms by the defendant, describing in the prosecutor’s letter up to eight laundering mechanisms, including among them the use of the so-called “Lombard credit” that allowed him to obtain credit lines. Very flexible financing with the guarantee of its large portfolio of securities, the Rato companies’ own investments in the German company Bagerpleta Gmbh, the millionaire capital increases in Vivaway itself, and in its subsidiary, and even the declarations made to Treasury under models 750 (special tax declaration) and 720 (declarations of assets and rights abroad), used for the purpose of cleaning up the illicit origin of the assets, which the accused has tried to reintegrate into lawful commercial activity.

Rato took advantage of the tax amnesty approved by the Government of Mariano Rajoy in November 2012, declaring that he was the owner of Red Rose Finantial and omitting any reference to other companies, thus declaring assets abroad of 115,333.50 euros and paying to Treasury 11,533.35 euros. According to the prosecutor’s account of facts, “far from having regularized neither administratively nor, even less, criminally (…) he actually used the DTE [declaración tributaria especial] as a vehicle for the whitening or cleaning of the illicit defrauded quotas that it had been dragging for years due to its foreign patrimony ”.

Unjustified capital increases

The analysis of the intervened documentation has made it possible to identify unjustified equity increases between 2005 and 2015 for a total amount of more than 15.6 million euros, in addition to returns from movable capital abroad not declared to the Treasury. In light of such documentation, and according to the report of July 7, 2020 made by the AEAT Unit attached to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, amounts of 7,470,163.96 euros have been defrauded in the aforementioned years. To this amount must be added the amounts arising from the taxation of professional services of the accused through their companies, taking advantage of the negative tax bases that they dragged.

In total, the Prosecutor’s Office accuses Rato of 11 crimes against the Public Treasury, as well as a crime of money laundering, a crime of punishable insolvency, a crime of corruption in business and a continuous crime of falsification in official and commercial document . He requests prison sentences of between four and six years for each of the 11 crimes against the Public Treasury, six years for the crime of money laundering, four for the crime of punishable insolvency, another four for the crime of corruption in business , and, finally, three years for the crime of document falsification, in addition to the corresponding fines and accessory penalties and compensation to the Tax Administration for the amounts defrauded in each of the indicated fiscal years.