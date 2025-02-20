The Prosecutor’s Office asks for the withdrawal of the passport to Ábalos after his statement in the supreme and appears every 15 days

José Luis Ábalos has sat down again this Thursday in front of a judge to give explanations about his alleged involvement in the plot of corruption that he allegedly anid in the Ministry of Transport during his mandate. As he did in December, the former minister has denied the irregularities attributed to him by researchers. The Prosecutor’s Office has asked the judge to impose precautionary measures: the withdrawal of the passport and that, in addition, it has to appear every 15 days in the Supreme Court.

The judge of the Koldo case asks for data from the heritage of Ábalos and demands evidence to Aldama on their conversations with politicians

This Thursday’s statement has lasted just over half an hour, in which the one who was ‘number three’ of the PSOE has answered the questions of the judge and the prosecutor’s chief anti -corruption, Alejandro Luzón. Ábalos has rejected to be interrogated by the popular accusation directed by the Popular Party, sources known to the content of the declaration point.

It is the second time that he appears before the judge of the Supreme Court Leopoldo Puente after voluntarily doing so last December. Then, he limited himself to denying his involvement in the plot that supposedly worn with rigged contracts and denying that he would have benefited from commissions or prebendas. When distributing faults, he pointed to who his advisor, Koldo García, and tried to disconnect from Víctor de Aldama, the leader of the plot that had his epicenter in the department he directed.

At the moment, the enjoyment of a villa in Cádiz in exchange for its intercession in contracts or the payment of the rental of the luxury apartment of who his partner was are the main indications against him former minister who have thrown some investigations that, so far, They have focused on Koldo García and Aldama given the status of deputy of Ábalos, which prevented him from investigating him until the authorization of the Congress.

After taking a statement in December, the instructor decided to move forward with the case by attributing four crimes and asked the Congress for the necessary supplication to be able to take the time. The lower house withdrew this immunity on January 22. Just a few days later, the judge asked the Civil Guard for a report on his patrimonial situation and that of his surroundings. He also quoted 17 witnesses, including former transport of transport and the chief of cabinet of the Minister of Finance.

The known as’ Koldo Case ‘, originally baptized as’ Operation Delor Worse of the pandemic fell into the hands of related entrepreneurs, such as Aldama. In return, according to the investigations, Koldo García and other accused would have charged commissions or gifts that arrived until today deputy of Congress.

The supreme points out that “at this time” Aldama statements are not “minimally contrasted”



The case is developed in parallel between the National Court and the Supreme Court, where they are investigated Ábalos, Koldo García and Aldama. The Special Court keeps more than a dozen people accused, including several members of the businessman, former transport of transport and Koldo García’s brother.