The Prosecutor’s Office asks for six months in jail for the Secretary of Organization and deputy of Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez, for a crime of attack against authority and a minor crime of injuries. The public ministry accuses him of having kicked a policeman during a demonstration against the Lomce (Organic Law for the Improvement of Educational Quality) held in January 2014 in the town of La Laguna (Tenerife), facts that the deputy denied in his appearance in the Supreme Court on March 4.

The decision of the Prosecutor’s Office to present an indictment against the deputy of Unidas Podemos places Rodríguez one step away from the bench. The magistrate Antonio del Moral, instructor of the case, prosecuted Rodríguez and gave the public prosecutor 10 days to request the opening of an oral trial, formulating an accusation document, the dismissal of the case or the practice of complementary procedures that it deems appropriate. The Prosecutor’s Office has opted for the first and asks for six months in jail for the Canarian deputy, the special disqualification for the right to passive suffrage during the time that the sentence lasts for the crime of attack and a penalty of one month of fine with daily quota from 6 euros a day. In addition, he requests that Rodríguez compensate the injured policeman with 250 euros.

The legal case against Rodríguez dates back to seven years ago, but it has been extended because he began studying in a court in San Cristóbal de La Laguna and went to the high court when Rodríguez was certified as a congressional deputy. The sentence now requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office is lower than that requested at the time by the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, which had already presented an indictment against Rodríguez, for whom he requested a year in prison for the crime of attack against the authority and a month’s fine for a lack of injuries.

According to the brief presented to the high court by the Public Ministry, Rodríguez participated in a demonstration of rejection of the Lomce held in La Laguna on January 25, 2014, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Cathedral of Nuestra Señora de los Remedios, which the then Minister of Education José Ignacio Wert was scheduled to attend. The protest led to a confrontation with the police during which Rodríguez allegedly kicked an agent, who as a result suffered a contusion to his left knee for which he required medical assistance.

The deputy has always denied the facts and did it again last March, when he appeared before the Supreme Court instructor. Rodríguez admitted to having attended the demonstration – “like thousands of Canarian families,” he said – but maintained that he neither kicked the agent nor was he present when these events occurred. “I have nothing to regret or be ashamed of and I will continue to participate in mobilizations all my life even if it is to criminalize the protest,” he said after leaving the high court.