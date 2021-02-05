Alonso Ancira, owner of Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), at an event in the steel sector in May 2019. Rogelio Morales / Cuartoscuro

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) has requested this Thursday the preventive detention for the owner of Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), Alonso Ancira, who is accused of corruption and money laundering. In the initial hearing, after his extradition to Mexico, the Prosecutor’s Office has asked the judge that the businessman be deprived of his liberty in what defines his legal situation because there is a risk that he may flee the country. The Prosecutor’s Office has argued that Ancira has sufficient economic capacity to leave Mexico. The defense, on the other hand, has offered a guarantee of two million dollars for its client to regain his freedom. The control judge of the North Prison in Mexico City will issue his verdict on the money laundering process against him after this precautionary measure is discussed.

Ancira’s lawyers They have asked the judge for the provisional release of their client with the use of an electronic bracelet and, to guarantee that the businessman does not flee the country, they will offer to hand over his passport. In addition, they have asked for the duplication of the legal term to define their legal situation, which means that it will be until next week when it is defined if the owner of AHMSA is linked to a money laundering process.

Although the businessman arrived at the North Prison on Wednesday night, his initial hearing was postponed until the afternoon of this Thursday because the defendant suffered from high blood pressure and metabolic decompensation due to lack of rest and adequate food. As part of the measures for the pandemic, Ancira was not physically before the judge, her communication was through a videoconference in two court rooms.

The accusations against the businessman in the steel sector point to Pemex’s acquisition of the Agro Nitrogenados plant, owned by AHMSA in 2014. The industrial complex had been inactive for more than 14 years and was bought at a premium for $ 275 million when its value had reached been valued at 58 million. The Attorney General’s Office investigates four transfers for 3.4 million dollars made between June and November 2012 from Ancira’s company to Tochos Holding, a company in a paradise offshore where Lozoya received bribes to buy a house in exchange for favors.

The process against the owner of AHMSA opens a new chapter in the case that the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador continues against several politicians linked to the top of the Administration of Enrique Peña Nieto. The businessman is accused of being linked to an alleged corruption plot connected to the Odebrecht case and with the former director of Pemex, Emilio Lozoya. The Prosecutor’s Office and the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Treasury (FIU) follow the trail of corruption left by the bribes paid by Odebrecht in the country and in which the businessman allegedly participated actively together with the now prosecuted Lozoya.

The so-called “king of Mexican steel” was arrested in Palma de Mallorca in May 2019 and in November of last year the Spanish justice confirmed his extradition, considering that the acts pursued by Mexico have not prescribed and are also crimes in Spain. Whoever was one of the most important figures in the Mexican iron and steel industry is now experiencing its lowest hours, waiting for a judge to determine their imprisonment or release.