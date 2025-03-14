The Prosecutor’s Office has requested a year and six months in jail for Three women accused of vexing and belittling to a co -worker who suffers from accondroplasia (dwarfism). These continuously mocked the complainant, which they came to call with a hidden phone number to “harass her.”

The prosecutor has assured in the oral hearing held this Thursday at the Provincial Court of Alicante that this type of conduct, which took place at the Benidorm Health Center with a companion of the cleaning service, “exceeds what is considered a joke“To become an assumption of workplace and”Bullying“In this case, it refers to its physical condition with” that insult that ashamed “, in reference to” the dwarf. “

The events occurred between December 20 and July 2022, when a restraining order against themafter a work dispute in relation to who should take charge of taking out a waste container.

This situation resulted in “harassment” at the entrance and exit of working hours “in which reference was clearly made to the disability situation of the complainant.” In the trial several concrete episodes have been cited, one of them in December 2020 when they called it from a hidden number and, in a mockery and humiliation, they told him that they were from the “circus of the sun” and that They were looking for “trapeze, clowns and dwarves” To hire her.

The complainant has reported to the Chamber that her objective by undertaking legal actions against her former partners It is “just justice” and defend “other people With disabilities. “

Although he does not seek money, he has clarified that he does not renounce financial compensation and his lawyer has raised the request for penalty to a year and ten months and compensation of 15,000 euros. For its part, the three defendants have denied the facts And they have argued that they limited themselves to spending jokes with those calls, without the intention of belittling it for their disability, although they have recognized that they were “bad taste” actions.

One of the three defendants -proprietary of the phone from which two of the calls were made – He has asked forgiveness to the victim when making use of his right to the last word, in the conclusion of the trial, where the defenses have asked for free acquittal.

These parties have suggested that the complainant has acted with “spurious encouragement” to try Take advantage of the situation in order to achieve economic performance. In turn, they have pointed out that the former partner is pending a second parallel labor procedure against the company, in which it asks for compensation of 150,000 euros.