Derek Chauvin is handcuffed after being convicted on April 20. AP

The prosecution that acted as the prosecution in the case of George Floyd has requested this Wednesday the judge to sentence Derek Chauvin to 30 years in prison, the former Minneapolis police officer who in April was found guilty of causing the death of the African American after immobilizing him with your knee for more than nine minutes. In the opinion of the Prosecutor’s Office, there are four aggravating factors to request that conviction.

According to a six-page brief providing the opinion of Judge Peter Cahill, prosecutors had proven that Chauvin abused his position of authority. The former officer treated Floyd with particular cruelty, acted in cahoots with at least three other people and committed his crime in the presence of minors, according to the television network. NBC.

Last April, Chauvin was found guilty of the three crimes he was charged with – reckless homicide, murder in the second degree (implies intention in the moment, but not premeditation) and murder in the third degree (causing death by acting in a way dangerous and without care for human life) – in a process of historical significance, considered a turning point in the battle against police brutality.

The Minneapolis Prosecutor’s Office considers that, when Chauvin’s sentence is read on the 25th, “the court should take into account all the aggravating factors” mentioned above to impose a sentence in years up to two times greater than what is considered adequate for those crimes.

The ruling allows Judge Cahill to sentence Chauvin to more than 15 years in prison, the maximum penalty for murder in the second degree, for which prosecutors have stressed that “the court must take the next step and ratify each of these aggravating factors. ”To impose the greatest possible sentence. Chauvin’s defense attorney filed a motion to request a new trial. The lawyer alleges that his client did not have a fair process, since the jury, according to his argument, did not act freely and impartially, but felt pressured and threatened by public attention.

