03/06/2025



Updated at 12: 08h.





The National Court Prosecutor’s Office has requested this Thursday to annul the trial held against the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales -What was sentenced to 18 months for a fine for sexual assault- and that another was held with a “non-vitiated magistrate, at least, of appearance of partiality.”

In her appeal, the prosecutor Marta Durántez asks the Criminal Chamber to declare the “nullity of the sentence for helplessness and arbitrariness”, urging that a new one is issued in which “all means of evidence admitted and practiced” are valued.

Among the reasons argued by the Prosecutor’s Office to make this appeal against the judgment of February 20 are, in the first place, the “violation of procedural norms and guarantees that generates helplessness.” Requests that the trial be celebrated again and «The evidence interested in the prosecutor unduly deniedlikewise, the prosecutor is allowed to carry out The questions that were improperly inadmitted repeatedly during the view ».

The Prosecutor’s Office also alludes to a “injury to the right to impartial judge”and requests that the trial be celebrated again “by another non -vitiated magistrate, at least, of appearance of partiality.”









It also refers to the appeal to the “undue unwilling article 178.1 of the Criminal Code” and Ask that “the defendant Luis Rubiales is imposed on the penalty of a year in prisonas well as the accessory of special disqualification for the right of passive suffrage during the sentence and the prohibition of communicating with the victim, as well as the prohibition of approaching it or staying in their vicinity within a radius of 200 meters for 4 years ».

It also questions the “undue unimagation article 172.1” and requests that “The penalty of one year and 6 months in prison is imposed on each of the defendants as well as the accessory of special disqualification for the right of passive suffrage during the conviction, special disqualification for the exercise of profession related to the sports field during the conviction and the prohibition of communicating with the victim, as well as the prohibition of approaching it or staying in their vicinity in a radius of 200 meters for 3 years and 6 months ». “That the defendants jointly and solidary to the victim in the amount of € 50,000,” he adds.

It was last February when Judge José Manuel Fernández Prietocondenó Rubiales for a crime of sexual aggression. However, he acquitted him and the former director of the Spanish team Albert Luque, the former women’s selector Jorge Vilda and the former marketing of the Rubén Rivera Federation, of the crime of coercion.