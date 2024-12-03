The Prosecutor’s Office has appealed the order of the Investigating Judge number 3 of Badajoz, Beatriz Biedma, in which she agreed to summon Pedro Sánchez’s brother as an investigator, David Sanchezas well as the president of the Badajoz Provincial Council, Miguel Ángel Gallardo.

“In the case, nor by reference to other previous actions, there is no singling out of behavior with criminal significance for each of those investigated,” argues the Prosecutor’s Office.

In the opinion of the Public Ministry, the judicial resolution “does not make any presentation of the existing evidence against each of the people from whom it is intended to take statements as investigated.”

What’s more, “the specific crimes for which each of them is being investigated” are not indicated either, so the right of defense would not be safeguarded.

In addition to David Sánchez, Beatriz Biedma has cited the president of the Badajoz Provincial Council as being investigated, Miguel Angel Gallardoand seven other people. In 2007, the Provincial Council hired Pedro Sánchez’s brother, a musician whose stage name is David Azagra.

Therefore, according to information provided by The Diarythe Prosecutor’s Office has asked the judge to specify the “specific facts” for which it has charged David Sánchez, who was called to testify in January.

The Prosecutor’s Office also considers that Beatriz Biedma He has to repeat the case, specifying the facts and crimes he attributes to each of those investigated.