Former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in a file photo. Leonardo Munoz (EFE)

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced this Tuesday that it “keeps” three investigations open against former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018). “The first case includes various complaints in which the OHL company is involved,” the agency detailed in a statement. The second part of a complaint from the “finance authorities” for alleged crimes of “money laundering and illegal international transfers.” The third is for a possible “illicit enrichment” issue.

Without giving more details, the Prosecutor’s Office has added that “as procedural results are obtained, in which the public versions authorized by law can be given, this will be done immediately.” The investigating agency has clarified that it has not yet presented any of the three cases before the judge. Nor has he reported the time it could take to do so. Once it happens, and if requested by the Prosecutor’s Office itself, the judge could order the arrest of Peña Nieto and even his entry into prison. Mexican law provides that one of the precautionary measures for those accused of committing crimes of illicit enrichment is preventive detention.

This increases the pressure on Peña Nieto, based in Spain for at least a couple of years, thanks to the granting of a golden visa aimed at investors, as reported by EL PAÍS. Forgotten during the first years of the current six-year term, the Government and the FGR are now closing the clamp on the former president of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). Three weeks ago, the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Finance (UIF) reported the complaint it had filed against the former president for obtaining more than 26 million pesos, a little more than a million dollars, from an irregular transfer scheme. from abroad.

Invited in July to the press conference of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the head of the FIU, Pablo Gómez, explained that they had detected “a scheme where a former president of the Republic obtained economic benefits.” The money entered an account of a relative of Peña Nieto and was later deposited in another account in the name of the former president. “Said relative applied these operations with a brother of the former president by sending him checks for the approximate amount of 29 million pesos,” Gómez said then. It seems clear that at least one of the three complaints has to do with this matter.

Another points to the scandal of the Spanish construction company OHL and its subsidiary in Mexico. In 2015, anonymous sources posted on the Internet several calls between employees of the firm, in which they spoke of an alleged rigging to increase tolls on the Bicentennial Viaduct, one of the great works of the State of Mexico in the last quarter of a century. Peña Nieto governed the region between 2006 and 2011. During his term, the scandal affected his communications secretary, Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, now deceased.

Over the years, different actors, including politicians and lawyers, have pointed out corruption that points to the relationship between OHL and the State of Mexico. In 2017, the lawyer Paulo Díez Gargari, scourge of OHL, presented, for example, four complaints for alleged acts of corruption against workers of the firm and former leaders of the PRI in the State of Mexico. Among the accused politicians were Peña Nieto, Foreign Minister and former Secretary of the Treasury, Luis Videgaray, and Ruiz Esparza himself.

